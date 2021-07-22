Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer Completes First Feasibility Study for Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms

25 Year Model Program with Expected Project Revenues in Excess of $31 Million Over Life of the Initial Five Megawatt Project

KMB Design Group is a Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider that has Provided Designs and Engineering Services for Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide with Over 1,500 MW of Solar Designed.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, previously announced earlier this month that it had engaged KMB Design Group, a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms. Today, the Company is announcing that the survey for one of the three sites is completed, and that the property owner has signed an agreement.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as identifying any potential incentive programs.

The survey for the first of the three locations, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY, is completed and the owner has signed a 25-year lease for the property.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider thathas provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry, and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations. https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

About KMB Design Group

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider licensed in the United States and Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm. We take a systematic approach to develop comprehensive engineering solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering & construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm.

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. Their extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB's focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients. KMB continues to look for strategic acquisitions as well as potential joint ventures to grow the firm and expand our services.

KMB is licensed in 50 states and in Europe allowing us to do business both nationally and internationally. https://www.kmbdg.com

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space. Please visit: https://greensolarutility.com

About Chuck's Vintage:

Chuck's Vintage, a division, provides its clients access to historical fashion accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing conditions, , Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a consistent white glove experience. Come to Chuck's for the denim, but stick around and complete your look with the founder's sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70's rock tees. Classic American Cool.

Chuck's Vintage was founded by GSFI former CEO Madeline Cammarata (fka Madeline Harmon), who hailed from an illustrious background in fashion. Her career began as a fashion model, where she was soon discovered by the iconic and provocative fashion photographer Helmet Newton, launching Cammarata to the runways of Europe. Returning to the US, Madeline found a powerful niche in the high fashion world of denim, where she was instrumental in providing fabric development for powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind and provided thousands of pieces to celebrity and business elites from Steve Jobs to Morrisey and everywhere in between. https://chucksvintage.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

+1 (424) 280-4096

[email protected]

Website: greensolarutility.com

Instagram: chucksvintage original

Phone number: 646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656548/Green-Stream-Holdings-Inc-OTC-PINKGSFI-Nationally-Recognized-Solar-Engineer-Completes-First-Feasibility-Study-for-Three-37-Acre-Multi-Meg-Solar-Farms



