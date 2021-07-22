Logo
The Hanover Launches New Quote-and-Issue Platform for Small Businesses, TAP Sales

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Platform is the latest digital investment by The Hanover to enhance ease of doing business and quoting capabilities for its agents and customers

PR Newswire

WORCESTER, Mass., July 22, 2021

WORCESTER, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG), a leading property and casualty insurance company, today announced the launch of its new TAP Sales quote-and-issue platform for small commercial, The Hanover's latest addition to its suite of digital agency resources. With a brand-new interface and features, TAP Sales was designed to help The Hanover's agents provide fast, streamlined quoting capabilities for its small business customers.

The_Hanover_Insurance_Group_Logo.jpg

"As an agent-centric carrier in the market, The Hanover approaches small commercial insurance differently. We strive to leverage data, analytics and emerging technology to create insurance solutions that meet agent and customer needs," said Michael R. Keane, president of core commercial at The Hanover. "The launch of TAP Sales demonstrates our commitment to advancing that goal, knowing how important ease of doing business is to this important market segment. The investments we have made give our agent partners a competitive edge in rapidly changing markets and strengthen their overall value proposition."

The Hanover's new TAP Sales quoting experience reduces the time to generate a quote by nearly 50%. Its features include:

  • Intuitive navigation for a simplified quoting process, allowing agents to easily edit any part of the quote at any time. With its fresh, modern design, TAP Sales provides an adaptive screen flow based on coverages being quoted
  • Quicker quoting capabilities, with more than 20 pre-filled fields, translating to fewer screens to complete and fewer clicks, cutting agents' quoting time in half
  • Faster policy delivery, with the ability to receive a policy within minutes of issuance
  • A customizable quote proposal that includes flexible options for agents to utilize as well as a new summary option that provides a streamlined proposal for customers
  • A responsive support model, allowing agents to ask questions and request a call-back consult on an account with their Hanover underwriter, with just one click

Along with these new quoting capabilities, agents will now have the ability to quote and issue The Hanover's enhanced business owner's policy, Hanover Business Owner's Advantage, in TAP Sales. This new business owner's policy offers more flexibility and options than ever before, enabling agents to meet the needs of more small business customers.

TAP Sales is the latest in a series of investments made by The Hanover to advance its digital capabilities. The company also offers the ability to quote and issue specialty lines of business online through TAP Sales, including select marine, management liability and professional liability coverages. This allows The Hanover to seamlessly bring a full suite of coverages to its agents for their small business customers.

The new platform and product offerings have been successfully rolled out in several states already with rave reviews from The Hanover's agents. It will be implemented across the company's national footprint throughout the year. The Hanover plans to round out complementary lines of business in the system in 2022. For more information about The Hanover's TAP Sales offering, please visit https://www.hanover.com/tap-sales.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agents, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:


Emily P. Trevallion

Abby M. Clark

[email protected]

[email protected]

508-855-3263

508-855-3549

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY51964&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-launches-new-quote-and-issue-platform-for-small-businesses-tap-sales-301339594.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51964&Transmission_Id=202107221100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51964&DateId=20210722
