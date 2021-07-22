Uplift Aerospace Appoints Magnet Empyrean to Develop Art Assets

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIIRE / July 22, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) Uplift Aerospace is commissioning today's top artists to experiment in the growing field of space exploration. Producing valuable long-term investments to diversify the company's assets, Uplift Aerospace is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Clark, founder of Magnet Empyrean as curatorialadvisor in the development of their new Uplift Art Program. Jill is currently assisting in the creation of Uplift's inaugural Suborbital Triptych, an artwork traveling to space and back on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket early this fall.

Jill brings her unique vision and expertise to the Uplift Art Program, along with their cultural and philanthropic endeavors. With more than 30 years of experience producing international art projects through her parent company Magnet Art Group, Uplift values her passionate approach to collection building and knowledge of the fine art market.

Magnet Art Group is a multifaceted firm whose ventures have included brick-and-mortar galleries in New York's SoHo and Tribeca art districts, as well as advisory offices in Miami and Berlin. Jill now manages private and institutional collections and organizes International exhibitions and events.

Space is the new place, and Magnet's newest extension, the innovative art and design hothouse Magnet Empyrean, was established to invite the most awe-inspiring artists and designers to envision and build one-of-a-kind objects designed for and ultimately defined by space.

Uplift continues to assemble an impeccable team and is privileged to have engaged Magnet Empyrean in the development and curation of our Uplift Art Program.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

