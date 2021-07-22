Logo
Digimarc Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for August 5th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 22, 2021

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, CLO Robert Chamness and CRO Tim Price will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question and answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.

digimarc_logo.jpg

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 2188966
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9rftvub

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc's investor relations team at +1 503 469 4826.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

favicon.png?sn=SF51285&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-sets-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call-for-august-5th-301339651.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF51285&Transmission_Id=202107221133PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF51285&DateId=20210722
