Visa Bets Big on Fintech With Acquisition of Currencycloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Visa Bets Big on Fintech With Acquisition of Currencycloud

This is the second deal the company has made following failed Plaid takeover

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 22, 2021

Summary

  • The deal values the British startup at 700 million pounds.
  • Visa entered a deal with Swedish fintech Tink last month.
Article's Main Image

Nearly a month after announcing its plans to acquire a Swedish open banking platform, Visa Inc. (

V, Financial) revealed on Thursday it is buying another startup, Currencycloud, in a deal that values the British payments company at 700 million pounds ($962 million).

The fintech deal is the second Visa has inked after its attempt to acquire Plaid, a U.S. rival, was foiled by regulators earlier this year. Last month, the company agreed to buy Tink for $2.1 billion. The Swedish open banking company calls on lenders to provide third-party firms with access to coveted consumer banking data.

At the beginning of 2020, Visa led an $80 million investment in Currencycloud. As a result, the San Francisco-based credit card giant said the total sum it is paying will be reduced by the outstanding equity it already owns.

Founded in 2007, Currencycloud provides a cloud-based software platform for banks and fintech companies to process cross-border payments. Its products also power popular banking and payment apps like Monzo, Starling and Revolut.

Visa noted there has been a significant increase in cross-border payments due to rising demand from businesses of all sizes around the world. As such, the combination of the two companies is expected to strengthen its existing foreign exchange capabilities in regard to accelerating the time-to-market and improving payment transparency for customers.

In a statement, Colleen Ostrowski, Visa’s global treasurer, noted the acquisition is “another example” of the company “executing on our network of networks strategy to facilitate global money movement.”

“Consumers and businesses increasingly expect transparency, speed and simplicity when making or receiving international payments,” she said. “With our acquisition of Currencycloud, we can support our clients and partners to further reduce the pain points of cross-border payments and develop great user experiences for their customers.”

Emphasizing the company’s commitment to “deliver a better tomorrow for all,” Currencycloud CEO Mike Laven also expressed his excitement for the merger.

“Re-imagining how money flows around the global economy just got more exciting as we join Visa,” he said. “The combination of Currencycloud’s fintech expertise and Visa’s network will enable us to deliver greater customer value to the businesses moving money across borders.”

Following the deal’s close, Currencycloud will continue to operate out of its London headquarters and retain its current management team.

With a $535.78 billion market cap, shares of Visa were relatively flat at $244.17 following the announcement. GuruFocus data shows the stock has surged 22% over the past year, however, as consumers relied more on digital payments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

1418236822865170432.png

According to GuruFocus’ Industry Overview, Visa is the largest player in the credit services sector, followed by Mastercard Inc. (

MA, Financial), PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL, Financial) and American Express Co. (AXP, Financial).

1418243652517482496.png

Notable gurus who are invested in Visa include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio).

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment