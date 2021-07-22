Spiros Segalas' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary

“Corporate profit growth was strong throughout the second quarter, highlighting the expanding recovery across industries and boosting business confidence to its highest level since before the pandemic.” -Jennison Associates LLC

Market in Review

June marked a turning point in the U.S. economic reopening and reflation outlook. Market conjecture about the timing of peak U.S. growth and inflation coincided with a change in tone from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank hinted at a potential reduction in its asset purchase program, with a nod to inflation markers—such as commodities and wages—that have weighed on markets since the beginning of the year. At the same time, prices of several key commodities declined from their peaks earlier in the year, helping to somewhat calm inflation fears. U.S. and global equities rallied on the improving sentiment, with many indexes closing out the first half of 2021 at or near record highs.

Corporate profit growth was strong throughout the second quarter, highlighting the expanding recovery across industries and boosting business confidence to its highest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although U.S. consumer spending remained elevated, the pace began to moderate following reductions in direct payments from the federal government and extended state unemployment benefits.

Other notable market events included the emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, resulting in renewed health restrictions and lockdowns in multiple countries and adding to the uncertainty around a global economic reopening. Annual stress tests of U.S. banks generally produced benign-to-positive results, which are likely to lead to increased share buybacks and dividend payouts after a lengthy drought in these areas. Sentiment was also helped by a pared-back U.S. infrastructure spending bill that may result in bipartisan legislation being passed.

Portfolio Performance

In the second quarter of 2021, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Institutional Class, “Fund”) returned 13.53%, outperforming its benchmarks, the Russell 1000® Growth Index, which returned 11.93%, and the S&P 500 Index, which returned 8.55%.

All growth benchmark sectors rose, with notable outperformance by the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors. Financials kept pace with the benchmark, while Materials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials lagged.

The Fund’s Technology holdings outperformed as a key source of returns during the quarter. Positive returns from positioning in Consumer Staples, Communication Services, and Health Care stocks were offset by negative stock selection in Industrials.

Contributors & Detractors

Contributors to relative performance included semiconductor maker Nvidia ( NVDA, Financial), which outperformed following another strong earnings report in May. Increasing demand for cloud storage has fueled robust spending by its largest customers and has been a source of high-margin revenue strength. Continued growth in the firm’s large gaming sector business and a growing automotive pipeline are other key factors in our positive outlook for the company.

Shopify ( SHOP, Financial) also contributed to the Fund’s relative performance. The company is increasingly becoming the chosen provider for companies of all sizes that need a robust e-commerce platform. Its shares rose alongside growing demand for its website development, hosting services, and broadening suite of merchant solutions. We believe Shopify will benefit from the creation of more than four million new businesses last year, many of which have just started their e-commerce presence.

Peloton Interactive ( PTON, Financial) detracted from relative returns. Shares have pulled back because of concerns indicating sluggish hardware sales despite high expectations as lockdowns have eased. We are concerned by the company’s response to tragic events involving its treadmills, potentially putting its brand reputation at near-term risk. We exited Peloton during the quarter.

Another detractor was Uber ( UBER, Financial). April was its best month of overall activity since its initial public offering, but its share price weakened during the second quarter. Uber continues to gain market share, and management reiterated that it expects to achieve profitability in the latter half of 2021, both positive indicators. However, this news was overshadowed by a larger-than-expected charge for the company’s U.K. driver reclassification, which fueled concerns about higher regulatory costs and the slow return of drivers in certain large markets, such as New York City. We believe these concerns are likely to abate as investors become more comfortable with Uber’s pricing power while overall labor supply improves through the second half of 2021.

Buys & Sells

We established a position in DocuSign ( DOCU, Financial) in the second quarter. DocuSign went public in April 2020, and we believe that the company is well positioned for solid topline revenue growth. Its business model is unique and disruptive in the document-signing industry. DocuSign is best known for its innovation in real estate transactions. The company’s technology and innovative processes are being used across a growing number of industries.

We initiated a position in UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial). We believe the company will show robust margin improvement this year and next as COVID-related cost headwinds diminish and consumers revert to doctor visits for preventative health care needs. Margins should also benefit from the company’s improved use of technology in its delivery of services to end users. Demand for services from its four key business units remains strong.

As noted above, we exited Peloton during the quarter as we were concerned by the company’s brand reputation being at near-term risk. Additionally, its shares have declined in tandem with signs signaling diminishing hardware sales, despite high expectations as lockdowns have eased.

We also eliminated Coupa Software ( COUP, Financial) from the Fund because we believe that increased competition in the enterprise cost-savings space may be a headwind to meeting earnings expectations.

Outlook

Investors spent much of the first half of 2021 attempting to dissect the equity landscape along themes of growth versus value and economic reopening versus remote work. However, stock price fluctuations during the past two quarters suggest this is a simplistic approach to forecasting the course of equity markets. In our view, corporate profit growth and economic recovery have been constant factors throughout the year, despite changing expectations about their rates of improvement. We believe these fundamental markers provide more nuanced insight into the longer-term path of markets and individual beneficiaries.

The U.S. economic recovery has continued to strengthen; however, labor shortages and costlier goods continue to weigh on the pace of recovery. The Federal Reserve’s communications have begun to reflect these concerns, and we believe it is likely to taper asset purchases sooner than might have been expected at the start of this year.

Fiscal stimulus is expected to decline as extended state unemployment benefits expire in September. This should help ease persistent labor shortages. There remains a revenue windfall from the U.S. Treasury to be awarded by state governments to local counties and cities over the balance of 2021. As such, we believe the U.S. public sector is likely to be an unusual source of demand and spending over the medium term.

The pandemic is by no means over, and the Delta variant’s spread is affecting the economic reopening outside the U.S. We believe lingering ambiguity surrounding the growth outlook points to continued market volatility ahead, with a positive bias from ongoing upward earnings revision.

Our fundamental research continues to focus on companies with secular growth opportunities we believe will extend well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe these companies are poised to offer improving rates of relative growth as the effects of fiscal and monetary stimulus diminish.

