Nexstar Media Promotes Ron Romines to Senior Vice President and Regional Manager

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it has promoted Ron Romines as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, overseeing the company’s broadcast and digital operations in various markets across the country. Mr. Romines will assume his new responsibilities on July 26 and report to Andrew Alford, Nexstar Media’s President of Broadcasting. He will be based at Nexstar’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Mr. Romines has been the Vice President and General Manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte, North Carolina (DMA #22). In this capacity, Mr. Romines was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of WJZY-TV (FOX), WMYT-TV (MyNet) and FOX46.com.

During his tenure in Charlotte, Mr. Romines was instrumental in helping transform Nexstar’s local media businesses into extremely efficient and highly competitive operations. Under his leadership, WJZY-TV expanded local news programming by ten hours per week, launching new hour-long weekday newscasts at Noon and 4 p.m. ET. Mr. Romines led the creation and development of a variety of exclusive local sports programming, including “Charlotte Sports Live,” the market’s only nightly sports highlight show, and “Black & Blue Live,” which precedes Carolina Panther NFL football games and is syndicated across Nexstar television stations serving seven markets in the region. He and his team also drove significant gains in digital revenue, page views, and unique visitors to FOX46.com by launching a new news application and the site’s first-ever breaking news alerts.

Mr. Romines brings 30 years of broadcast experience to his new role, including serving as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Nexstar in 2019 and 2020. He first joined Nexstar in January 2017, following the company’s acquisition of Media General, Inc., where he served as Vice President and General Manager of WTEN-TV and news10.com in Albany, NY (DMA #59). Mr. Romines joined WTEN-TV in 2005 as General Sales Manager and spent 14 years at the station, becoming Vice President and General Manager in 2014. Throughout his tenure at WTEN-TV, he consistently delivered strong ratings, revenue, and market share growth, along with exceptional client service and a deep commitment to the community.

Prior to joining WTEN-TV in 2005, Mr. Romines served in various general sales management roles of increasing responsibility on behalf of WJTV-TV (CBS) and WAPT-TV (ABC) in Jackson, MS, WCCO-TV (CBS) in Minneapolis, MN, and KOCO-TV (ABC) in Oklahoma City, OK. He began his broadcasting career in 1991 as a local account executive at WDBD-TV (FOX) in Jackson, MS.

“Ron’s done an outstanding job with WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV, and FOX46.com, successfully launching them as Nexstar-branded media properties and spearheading their consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” said Mr. Alford. “He’s extremely familiar with Nexstar and has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly-effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers, and the local communities we serve. It is a pleasure to promote him to this new position and I look forward to his continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Romines said, “I’m excited to be re-joining my colleagues at Nexstar’s HQ in Irving, and grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the company’s operations in Charlotte for the past year. Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer clients create a distinct advantage for our broadcasting, digital, and mobile platforms. I’m looking forward to my new responsibilities and I believe there is a lot of opportunity for success ahead.”

Mr. Romines is originally from the Jackson, Mississippi, area, where he earned his BSBA and MBA from Mississippi College. He and his wife, Joneen, have a son and a daughter, Brad and Ashley, and two grandchildren, Kendall and Olivia.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005677/en/