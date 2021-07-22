Logo
Verizon Frontline supporting wildfire response efforts nationwide

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Verizon Frontline technology has been delivered to more than 70 locations by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) to help enable mission-critical communications in remote areas as first responders battle wildfires across the country.
  • The VRT is supporting, or has supported, interagency wildland fire management teams in their efforts to combat fires in 15 states.
  • Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety community.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline continues to deploy its advanced public safety platforms and technology, via the Verizon Response Team (VRT), to support first responders battling wildfires throughout the country.

With 80 large wildfires in 13 states currently active and having burned nearly 1.3 million acres of land, the VRT is distributing Verizon Frontline technology, including Satellite Pico-cells on Trailers (SPOT), to numerous locations to provide mission-critical voice and data service to incident managers and firefighters operating in remote areas. Verizon Frontline technology has also been distributed to interagency command posts nationwide, to help enable coordination efforts as first responders battle wildfires. This technology includes repeaters, routers, mobile hotspots, smartphones and more.

To date, the VRT has delivered Verizon Frontline technology to 15 states, more than 70 locations, and has loaned more than 700 devices to those on the frontlines of fire mitigation efforts.

This support, provided at the request of public safety officials across the country, from California to Florida, is a continuation of Verizon Public Sector’s commitment to working alongside our partners in public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable network1, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G.

The VRT provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7/365 basis. VRT members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

1 Rankings based on the RootMetrics® US, state, and metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-1H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

Media contact:
Eric Durie
[email protected]
(516) 382-8219

