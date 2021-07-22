Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2021

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, commencing at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340



Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until February 5, 2022.

