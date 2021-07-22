Looking for Value in Top Hedge Fund Holdings

Running through the list of the most-owned stocks by hedge funds, it is clear there are some bargains out there. That is despite the run-up in equity prices over the past six months.

According to my research, the top 10 most owned stocks among hedge funds at the end of the first quarter were as follows:

Facebook ( FB , Financial)

Financial) Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial)

Financial) Microsoft ( MSFT , Financial)

Financial) Wells Fargo ( WFC , Financial)

Financial) Visa ( V , Financial)

Financial) Bank of America (BAC)

Comcast ( CMCSA , Financial)

Financial) Amazon.com ( AMZN , Financial)

Financial) Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A , Financial) ( BRK.B , Financial)

Financial) ( Financial) Mastercard ( MA , Financial)

To keep things simple, I will use one standard valuation metric of free cash flow yield to evaluate all of the above businesses. This is not the typical valuation process I would use, especially for companies such as Berkshire and Amazon due to their group structures. I'll take a look at these companies separately.

Free cash flow yield

Starting at the top of the list, Facebook is currently trading with a trailing 12-month free cash flow yield of 2.4%.

Alphabet is presently trading with a free cash flow yield of 2.9%. Next up is Microsoft, which has a free cash flow yield of 2.5%.

Banks are difficult to value using free cash flow ratios. So, I will be skipping over Wells Fargo and Bank of America in this analysis.

Visa has a trailing 12-month free cash flow yield of 2.2%, Comcast's ratio is 6% and Mastercard's ratio is 1.7%.

This is an imperfect way of measuring a company's worth, especially when all of these companies have substantial competitive advantages in their brand values. However, what is clear from these figures is that in an environment where the 10-year Treasury rate is 1.25%, all of these stocks look cheap on a free cash flow basis.

There are a couple of other things to consider as well. As noted above, these figures do not take into account each company's moat.

For example, in the case of Facebook, the moat is substantial. Therefore, one might argue it's worth paying a higher price for the stock.

One also needs to consider growth potential. All of the above figures are based on trailing 12-month free cash flow numbers. Facebook's free cash flow has grown at a compound annual rate of 12.6% over the past five years. Past performance is no guarantee of future potential, but these numbers illustrate why it is essential to factor in any cash flow growth potential when analyzing companies on their free cash flow yield.

One company that really stands out here is Alphabet.

Despite the stock's recent gains, shares of the company are trading at a free cash flow yield of 2.9% compared to the 10-year Treasury rate of 1.25%. This is a company with one of the most valuable websites in the world, Google. It also owns YouTube, which it really isn't monetizing yet even though it is one of the largest online video platforms in the world. That's without taking the company's software business into account.

And then there are the company's other adventure investments and divisions to consider, most of which aren't really generating any money.

What about the other businesses on the list?

Other stocks

Amazon is trading at a trailing 12-month free cash flow yield of 1.2%, but as I noted above, this does not really reflect the company's overall value.

Bank of America is trading at a price-book ratio of 1.3, which seems neither cheap nor expensive considering the current interest rate environment. In comparison, Wells Fargo is selling at a price-book ratio of 1.1, which looks cheap compared to Bank of America's value.

Berkshire is quite complex to value due to its different divisions. However, right now, the stock is selling at a price-book ratio of 1.4.

Considering Buffett used to say he would buy back the stock at 1.2 times book and then scrapped the rule because he believed it undervalued the business, the stock does appear cheap.