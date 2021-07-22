Live Your Best Village Life With the Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Live Your Best Village Life With the Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced the worldwide launch of The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack* on PC and Mac via Origin™ and Steam, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005363/en/

TS4_Cottage_Living.jpg

THE SIMS™ 4 COTTAGE LIVING EXPANSION PACK (Photo: Business Wire)

CREATING A RUSTIC GARDEN-TO-TABLE LIFESTYLE WHILE EXPLORING COUNTRYSIDE LIVING

In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, creativity is unleashed for players to delight in the charm of the countryside of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims can discover and build life in its picturesque village, including options to grow and harvest produce, raise and befriend animals, and connect with nature.

Additional key features now available in The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack include:

  • Embrace Village Life – Settle into the close-knit community of Henford-on-Bagley, where Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learn about the town’s history, pack a picnic basket and enjoy the outdoors and refine their cross-stitching skill. Sims can also help villagers with errands to earn unique gifts or kick back over food and drinks at The Gnome’s Arms pub after a long day.
  • Raise or Befriend Animals – Sims can raise their own cottage animals to receive fresh milk from cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Earn the trust of wild foxes, rabbits and flocks of birds for gifts and assistance in the garden.
  • Live off the Land – Take on the new Simple Living Lot Challenge where recipes require fresh ingredients for each meal. Whether Sims grow them, raise them, forage in the wild or order them from the village market, fresh is best for all. And, for Sims aspiring to make a name for themselves in town, the Finchwick Fair is the perfect place to enter oversized crops, delicious pies and prized cows, llamas, or chickens.

“With The Sims 4 Cottage Living, we’re empowering players to get creative with how they connect with their surroundings and embrace village life to its fullest,” said Antonio Romeo, Lead Producer of The Sims 4 Cottage Living. "Cottage Living offers a relaxing and quaint cottage experience surrounded by lush beauty and adorable animals. It is one of the most wholesome experiences I have ever had playing The Sims 4. I can’t wait to see how players’ Sims’ live out their cottage life.”

CELEBRATING COTTAGE LIVING WITH AN IRL “MOO”-SIC VIDEO

The Sims has teamed up with indie rock band Japanese Breakfast for a special music video of their hit single Be Sweet. Featuring lead singer Michelle Zauner, a herd of cows are serenaded in the legendary language of Simlish on a set inspired by Cottage Living’s whimsical, woodland setting. Watch the+%26ldquo%3Bmoo%26rdquo%3B-sic+video that debuted during the pre-show of Electronic Arts’ annual showcase, EA+Play+Live 2021. Who knew cows love music? You’re welcome!

“Since its inception, The Sims has served as a platform of self-expression for our players and to spotlight the talents of emerging musical talent,” said Sheila Judkins, Director of Global Brand Management, Maxis/The Sims. “It’s exciting to collaborate with talented artists like Japanese Breakfast to deliver these incredible, one-of-a-kind musical experiences to our community.”

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and is now available for $39.99. Players who purchase the Expansion Pack by September 2 will also receive the bonus Gnome on the Go Digital Content**. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter and Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims4.com.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 COTTAGE LIVING ASSETS at EAPressPortal.com+

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY. FOR PC, SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS PACK.

**CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fthe-sims%2Fthe-sims-4%2Fpacks%2Fexpansion-packs%2Fthe-sims-4-cottage-living FOR DETAILS.

MICHELLE ZAUNER is best known as a singer and guitarist who creates dreamy, shoegaze-inspired indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast. She has won acclaim from major music outlets around the world for releases like Psychopomp (2016) and Soft Sounds from Another Planet (2017). Her critically acclaimed new album Jubilee was released in June 2021 on Dead Oceans. Her New York Times Best Selling memoir Crying in H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf.

Category: EA Studios

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005363r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005363/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment