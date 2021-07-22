Live Your Best Village Life With the Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced the worldwide launch of The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack* on PC and Mac via Origin™ and Steam, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

THE SIMS™ 4 COTTAGE LIVING EXPANSION PACK (Photo: Business Wire)

CREATING A RUSTIC GARDEN-TO-TABLE LIFESTYLE WHILE EXPLORING COUNTRYSIDE LIVING

In The Sims 4 Cottage Living, creativity is unleashed for players to delight in the charm of the countryside of Henford-on-Bagley. Sims can discover and build life in its picturesque village, including options to grow and harvest produce, raise and befriend animals, and connect with nature.

Additional key features now available in The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion pack include:

Embrace Village Life – Settle into the close-knit community of Henford-on-Bagley, where Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learn about the town’s history, pack a picnic basket and enjoy the outdoors and refine their cross-stitching skill. Sims can also help villagers with errands to earn unique gifts or kick back over food and drinks at The Gnome’s Arms pub after a long day.

– Settle into the close-knit community of Henford-on-Bagley, where Sims can explore the countryside and everything it has to offer, learn about the town’s history, pack a picnic basket and enjoy the outdoors and refine their cross-stitching skill. Sims can also help villagers with errands to earn unique gifts or kick back over food and drinks at The Gnome’s Arms pub after a long day. Raise or Befriend Animals – Sims can raise their own cottage animals to receive fresh milk from cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Earn the trust of wild foxes, rabbits and flocks of birds for gifts and assistance in the garden.

– Sims can raise their own cottage animals to receive fresh milk from cows, eggs from chickens and llama wool for crafts. Earn the trust of wild foxes, rabbits and flocks of birds for gifts and assistance in the garden. Live off the Land – Take on the new Simple Living Lot Challenge where recipes require fresh ingredients for each meal. Whether Sims grow them, raise them, forage in the wild or order them from the village market, fresh is best for all. And, for Sims aspiring to make a name for themselves in town, the Finchwick Fair is the perfect place to enter oversized crops, delicious pies and prized cows, llamas, or chickens.

“With The Sims 4 Cottage Living, we’re empowering players to get creative with how they connect with their surroundings and embrace village life to its fullest,” said Antonio Romeo, Lead Producer of The Sims 4 Cottage Living. "Cottage Living offers a relaxing and quaint cottage experience surrounded by lush beauty and adorable animals. It is one of the most wholesome experiences I have ever had playing The Sims 4. I can’t wait to see how players’ Sims’ live out their cottage life.”

CELEBRATING COTTAGE LIVING WITH AN IRL “MOO”-SIC VIDEO

The Sims has teamed up with indie rock band Japanese Breakfast for a special music video of their hit single Be Sweet. Featuring lead singer Michelle Zauner, a herd of cows are serenaded in the legendary language of Simlish on a set inspired by Cottage Living’s whimsical, woodland setting. Watch the+%26ldquo%3Bmoo%26rdquo%3B-sic+video that debuted during the pre-show of Electronic Arts’ annual showcase, EA+Play+Live 2021. Who knew cows love music? You’re welcome!

“Since its inception, The Sims has served as a platform of self-expression for our players and to spotlight the talents of emerging musical talent,” said Sheila Judkins, Director of Global Brand Management, Maxis/The Sims. “It’s exciting to collaborate with talented artists like Japanese Breakfast to deliver these incredible, one-of-a-kind musical experiences to our community.”

The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and is now available for $39.99. Players who purchase the Expansion Pack by September 2 will also receive the bonus Gnome on the Go Digital Content**. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter and Instagram, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims4.com.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 COTTAGE LIVING ASSETS at EAPressPortal.com+

MICHELLE ZAUNER is best known as a singer and guitarist who creates dreamy, shoegaze-inspired indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast. She has won acclaim from major music outlets around the world for releases like Psychopomp (2016) and Soft Sounds from Another Planet (2017). Her critically acclaimed new album Jubilee was released in June 2021 on Dead Oceans. Her New York Times Best Selling memoir Crying in H Mart, soon to be adapted for the screen by MGM's Orion Pictures, is out now via Knopf.

