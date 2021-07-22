ConnectWise and SentinelOne Enhance Partnership to Offer TSPs Greater Cybersecurity Choice

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ConnectWise and SentinelOne Enhance Partnership to Offer TSPs Greater Cybersecurity Choice

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

SentinelOne endpoint detection and response products are now available directly from ConnectWise

TAMPA, Fla. , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), and SentinelOne (: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced a strategic technology partnership to support their unified fight against cyber criminals by offering SentinelOne Control and SentinelOne Complete as standalone products in the ConnectWise security product suite. While these products were previously only available with the security operations center (SOC) services as Fortify Endpoint, TSPs can now partner with ConnectWise for this next-generation endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution. The companies are also actively working on unique integrations within the ConnectWise platform for additional value for TSPs.

When TSPs partner with ConnectWise for these SentinelOne products, the customization of the offerings provides flexibility and choice that isn't available anywhere else. TSPs can provide end users the offerings with or without the SOC services and customize the offerings to each individual end user to help keep them safe from today’s cyber threats

TSPs who purchase directly from ConnectWise will also receive onboarding and front-line support directly from the company and will have access to the ConnectWise Partner Program and other resources for more successful cybersecurity go-to-market strategies.

SentinelOne Control, which is the current core of ConnectWise’s Fortify Endpoint solution, offers endpoint security essentials including prevention, detection, and response, as well as added security suite features like device control and endpoint firewall control. It also adds full remote shell execution to ease IT support and provide additional levels of granular control for managing endpoints.

SentinelOne Complete contains the Deep Visibility Threat Hunting module for advanced forensic mapping, visibility, and nuanced response capabilities for security professionals. When TSPs and managed security providers (MSPs) have a security incident, they have access to deeper analysis and data useful for threat hunting at the machine level. By identifying hardware level cyberattacks - or rootkits - TSPs can hunt for advanced persistent threats (APTs) typically being executed by advanced threat actors and take instant remediation action.

“TSPs and MSPs are realizing that the stakes have never been higher in cybersecurity as ransomware, cyberattacks and other emerging threats are increasingly causing major business catastrophes,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “We’re proud to team up with SentinelOne and offer both of these EDR products available directly to our partners. Arming our partners with these critical cybersecurity tools is of the utmost importance.”

ConnectWise offers a full portfolio of security solutions and expert services for every step of a TSP’s cybersecurity journey that provides the ultimate in flexibility and choice. For TSPs that have purchased SentinelOne but decide they need additional assistance, they can purchase SOC services for continual threat monitoring and response, a fully staffed team of security experts and cutting-edge security intelligence. With ConnectWise, TSPs and their customers have access to the same level of enterprise-grade security, all while being easy to manage and stopping threats in their tracks.

“Many TSPs and MSPs still rely on legacy antivirus which has proven time and again to be ineffective against ransomware and the evolving threat landscape,” said Nicholas Warner, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne. “Our purpose-built AI-powered platform secures some of the world’s largest enterprises and seamlessly scales autonomous cybersecurity to ConnectWise’s global partner base.”

For more information on ConnectWise’s portfolio of security solutions, register for a webinar on August 5 at 2 pm ET to learn more about the products and benefits of purchasing them directly from ConnectWise.

About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

About ConnectWise
ConnectWise is an IT software company powering Technology Solution Providers to achieve their vision of success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. Visit ConnectWise.com.

ti?nf=ODI4NTMxMSM0MzEwNzU4IzIwMjI3NjI=
35295951-f5b4-4f9e-a6ca-e2ee39468626
PR Contacts: 
Elizabeth Bassler, ConnectWise
[email protected]
Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR
[email protected]
Jake Schuster, fama PR for SentinelOne
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment