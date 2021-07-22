Logo
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today announced that Jerry Mauricio will serve as the company’s senior vice president and chief compliance officer (CCO). Mauricio brings with him over two decades of managing compliance programs in the global financial services industry. Mauricio has been serving in the role of Interim CCO at Freddie Mac since January 2021 and will fully transition to the position of CCO effective immediately. He will be a member of the company’s senior operating committee and report directly to CEO Michael DeVito.

“Jerry’s proven compliance and management expertise in both global and domestic financial services companies makes him an outstanding choice to be Freddie Mac’s chief compliance officer,” said Michael DeVito, CEO of Freddie Mac. “I look forward to working closely with Jerry as we ensure Freddie Mac’s safety, soundness and risk management are second to none.”

As chief compliance officer, Mauricio will oversee and lead Freddie Mac’s compliance risk management program for the company’s regulatory and conservatorship obligations.

Mauricio has worked at Freddie Mac since 2019, serving in capital markets and consumer compliance roles. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Mauricio served as CCO and senior vice president of Capital One Investing, LLC and Capital One Advisors, LLC. Prior to that, Mauricio served in top compliance jobs at BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lehman Brothers, among other financial institutions.

Mauricio holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Solomon
(703) 903-3861
[email protected]


