The Board of Loomis exercises its authorization to repurchase shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, July 22, 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Loomis AB has resolved to exercise the authorization, granted by the annual general meeting 2021, to repurchase own shares to adapt Loomis' capital structure to the company's capital requirements.

The repurchase may commence on 26 July 2021, end not later than on 30 September 2021 and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 150 million. Repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Nordea Bank Abp will administrate the repurchase and, based on a trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis. No acquisitions will be made during a 30-day period prior to the announcement of a financial report.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Loomis is 75,279,829 and the company holds 53,797 own shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

22 July 2021

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby
CFO

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: [email protected]

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/the-board-of-loomis-exercises-its-authorization-to-repurchase-shares,c3388515

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3388515/1447659.pdf

The Board of Loomis exercises its authorization to repurchase shares

favicon.png?sn=IO52218&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-board-of-loomis-exercises-its-authorization-to-repurchase-shares-301339762.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO52218&Transmission_Id=202107221345PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO52218&DateId=20210722
