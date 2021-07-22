Logo
Bel Will Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 AM ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (BELFA and BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that the Company will release preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 prior to the commencement of trading on Friday, July 30, 2021. A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results with the investment community.

To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 866-248-8441, or 323-289-6576 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 1881858 after 2:00 p.m. ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein
President
[email protected]

