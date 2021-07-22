OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Provides an Update on Its Share Structure Re-Organization, Up-Listing Plans, US Roll Out and Recruitment Appointments

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc ( ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021 and has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team, including CEO, Nick Link and Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, on their way to the US, ILUS wishes to update its valued Shareholders on several important matters linked to the extraordinary progress the company is making.



ILUS is in the process of completing the re-organization of its Share Structure and is following a phased approach, with the goal of achieving an Outstanding Share Structure of well below 1 billion in the first phase. In a recent Share Structure Update letter to Shareholders on the 16th of July 2021, ILUS CEO, Nick Link clarified that there are several parties and “multiple moving parts” involved in this re-organization, which means that a significant amount of work is underway for its completion. ILUS believes it would not be prudent to update the Share Structure at the OTC midway through the re-organization as this would not reflect the full picture, however completion of the first phase of the re-organization is imminent.

ILUS is making excellent progress with its up-listing plans, which will be hugely advantageous to Shareholders. The company believes that due to its “outside the box” plan which will not follow traditionally prescribed or speculated processes, the up-listing should be completed in a significantly shorter timeframe than the originally planned 18 months.

As part of the company’s US rollout plans, senior members of the ILUS team will be in the US for the next few weeks to complete several important tasks. Some of these include signing for the company’s new US manufacturing facility in Ocala, Florida, working to complete the targeted acquisitions for which Letters of Intent have already been signed, meeting with additional new potential acquisitions, meeting the relevant forums and channels to provide them with necessary intel and conducting further recruitment for the appointment of new US team members.

Whilst in the US, ILUS team members will also be attending FDIC in Indianapolis, the USA’s largest firefighting convention and exhibition. The team has several potential distributor and OEM partnership meetings arranged and will also be confirming its booking to exhibit at next year’s FDIC event, taking place in April 2022. This will follow the company’s confirmed bookings to exhibit at Intersec in Dubai, UAE and the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham, UK in January, and September 2022 respectively.

Furthermore, ILUS has appointed a Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems, who will be responsible for completing the certification of the much-awaited Water-Mist Kitchen Fire Suppression System and the ongoing development of the company’s fixed fire systems. In addition to its kitchen fire suppression systems which are currently undergoing testing prior to certification, ILUS is also developing water-mist fire suppression systems for battery compartments, transformers, engine compartments, buses, and trains. Having completed a master’s degree in Fire Safety Engineering and with nearly 20 years’ experience in the development, testing and certification of new gas and water-mist suppression products, the Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems will play a leading role in driving forward the development and certification of all fixed fire suppression systems for ILUS. The Senior Product Manager will formally begin his employment with ILUS on 1 August 2021, at which time the company will provide a detailed Press Release on this world class appointment with additional information on the new team member’s extensive experience and the role itself.

In conclusion, ILUS CEO, Nick Link, commented with the following: “We are on track to deliver on our plans and all our teams are progressing well, specifically in sales and operations. The Share Structure re-organization is due to be completed soon, and like our technology, our up-listing plans are innovative and will be revolutionary in terms of benefit to the greater ILUS Family. We have an action packed few weeks lined up in the US and we are excited to reveal more news along the way. I will be releasing an informal podcast early next which will provide further details and clarity on this update and recent updates.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Source: ILUS

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

