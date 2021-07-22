Moore Kuehn Encourages RTPY, GPX, RBNC and PFDR Investors to Contact Law Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY)

Reinvent Technology has agreed to merge with Aurora. Under the proposed transaction, Reinvent shareholders will only own 9% of the combined company.

GP Strategies Corporation ( NYSE:GPX , Financial)

GP Strategies has agreed to merge with Learning Technologies. Under the proposed transaction, GP Strategies shareholders will receive $20.85 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether GP Strategies' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp has agreed to merge with United Community Banks. Under the proposed transaction, Reliant Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United Community Banks per share.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFDR)

Pathfinder has agreed to merge with ServiceMax. Under the proposed transaction, Pathfinder shareholders will only own 18% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-rtpy-gpx-rbnc-and-pfdr-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301339633.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC