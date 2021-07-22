Logo
Top 10 National Homebuilder Makes its Return to New Braunfels, TX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Now selling: 100+ single-family homes at Hidden Springs by Century Communities

PR Newswire

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 22, 2021

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced its return to sought-after New Braunfels, TX with over 100 single-family homesites at Hidden Springs—now selling from the $300s. Homebuyers can choose from a versatile selection of inspired single- and two-story floor plans, with exceptional included features like granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and 9' ceilings. Boasting a prime location with mature trees, Hidden Springs offers quick access to the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, shopping at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, the 70-acre Schlitterbahn Waterpark, and other popular area amenities. The community expects to open a model home for tours in fall 2021.

Century_Communities_Santiago_House.jpg

Interested homebuyers and real estate agents can learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HiddenSpringsTX.

MORE ABOUT HIDDEN SPRINGS:

  • 3 to 4 bedrooms
  • 2 to 2.5 bathrooms
  • 1- and 2-bay garages
  • Up to 2,394 square feet
  • Lofts, game rooms, sliding door options and more (per plan)

Sales Center:
151 Honey Oak Lane,
New Braunfels, TX 78130

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 210.898.2609.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA52213&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-10-national-homebuilder-makes-its-return-to-new-braunfels-tx-301339791.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52213&Transmission_Id=202107221417PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52213&DateId=20210722
