Nexteligent Retains MahoneySabol as Auditor in Preparation for OTCQX Uplisting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT), a healthcare practice management company and industry aggregator, has retained MahoneySabol & Company, LLP as its auditor in advance of its planned uplisting to OTCQX, the highest market tier of OTC Markets recognized for information quality, service and enhanced liquidity.

"We are focused on building a preeminent brand and do so with a clear vision and disciplined methodology aimed at fulfilling the needs of three constituencies: our employees, clients, and shareholders," said Paul Cristiano, founder and chief executive officer, Nexteligent Holdings.

Cristiano noted that Nexteligent is already executing on its acquisition growth strategy in concert with Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide which is providing Nexteligent with expert M&A advisory and analysis. "And now, with the hiring of MahoneySabol, we begin the significant work needed for joining OTCQX, a highly respected tier of the OTC markets which will deliver value for investors, shareholders and the Nexteligent brand," he added.

About Nexteligent

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with business process optimization and financial management solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies that service the healthcare industry and combines them with its specialized divisions to unlock their greater potential. Nexteligent delivers revenue cycle management and financial services, durable medical equipment, preventative wellness and chronic care management, healthcare IT including telemedicine, and consulting services to hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs and skilled nursing facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "anticipate," "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of their respective future financial performance, their respective anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in their respective businesses. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and projections about future events.

favicon.png?sn=NY52253&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteligent-retains-mahoneysabol-as-auditor-in-preparation-for-otcqx-uplisting-301339796.html

SOURCE Nexteligent Holdings

