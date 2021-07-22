Private Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, ESML, IGM, MRNA, CRM, NEAR, DECK, LMT, NVDA, MTN, WFC, PYPL, AMLP, SCHZ, XLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Private Capital Management Llc owns 128 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,742 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 147,546 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.88% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 139,088 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 267,741 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 52,059 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.54%

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 267,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $356.53 and $405.63, with an estimated average price of $381.67. The stock is now traded at around $414.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $322.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38. The stock is now traded at around $203.215600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 52,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 147,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 38.51%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.030600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FlexShopper Inc. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.65.

Private Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.87%. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Private Capital Management Llc still held 4,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.96%. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Private Capital Management Llc still held 8,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Private Capital Management Llc still held 21,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.9%. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Private Capital Management Llc still held 5,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 20.96%. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Private Capital Management Llc still held 2,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.