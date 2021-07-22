Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Donaldson Co Inc, New York Times Co, WEC Energy Group Inc

New Purchases: XLB, MS, PAYX, UNH, WAT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Masco Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Morgan Stanley, sells Donaldson Co Inc, New York Times Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+hill+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,550 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,820 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 287,365 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,686 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 550,447 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $377.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 195,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 90.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 212,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 405,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 30.42%. The sale prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 121,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.