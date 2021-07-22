Logo
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Donaldson Co Inc, New York Times Co, WEC Energy Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Masco Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Morgan Stanley, sells Donaldson Co Inc, New York Times Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+hill+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 381,550 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,820 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 287,365 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,686 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 550,447 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $377.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $196.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 195,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 90.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 212,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 405,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $122.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Reduced: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 30.42%. The sale prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 121,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
