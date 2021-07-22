Logo
Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sage Capital Advisors,llc (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, McCormick Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Ford Motor Co, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2021Q2, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Capital Advisors,llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+capital+advisors%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Capital Advisors,llc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,921 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 84,302 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,667 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  4. Kellogg Co (K) - 104,676 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,794 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 706.97%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $622.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 325.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 339.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sage Capital Advisors,llc. Also check out:

1. Sage Capital Advisors,llc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sage Capital Advisors,llc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sage Capital Advisors,llc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sage Capital Advisors,llc keeps buying
