Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc

- New Purchases: PYPL, MKC, IXUS, SHV, RSP, SRLN, ECC, VBR, HIX,
- Added Positions: ADBE, NVDA, VTV, ETSY, EFA, MO, MSFT, BMY, CAH, MMM, VZ, GD, LMT, LDOS, GOOGL, ABBV, AMZN, T, WBA, RTX, TSN, WRK, TAP, K, HD, IWR, JNJ, ITW, IVV, QQQ, BABA, PFE, NOC, SJM, CASH, SPY, PCI, XLK, VOO, XLP, TIP, VCSH, CSCO, DSL, JPS, FFC, DVY, ATVI, NLY, FB, V, HQH, ACN, OXY, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, IWM, AGG, XLC, XLF, IUSB, XLY, XLU, HYLB, MINT, VNLA, FTSM, IWF, XLI,
- Sold Out: F, AVGO, EEM, XLE, XLB, GEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Capital Advisors,llc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,921 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 84,302 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,667 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 104,676 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,794 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 706.97%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $622.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 325.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 339.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.
