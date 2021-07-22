Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, MKC, IXUS, SHV, RSP, SRLN, ECC, VBR, HIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, McCormick Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Ford Motor Co, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2021Q2, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,921 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% 3M Co (MMM) - 84,302 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,667 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Kellogg Co (K) - 104,676 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,794 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 26,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 706.97%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $622.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 325.54%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 59,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 339.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 17,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 29,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.