HWG Holdings LP Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Natera Inc

- New Purchases: CMA, FB, BRKS, SPG, GS, SF, WTS, HCA, PNR, MLI, HTH, MPC, INMD, SLB, VSTO, PRFT, LGIH, OLO, DUK, EOG, ORCL, TPR, CGNX, FCX, AMAT, GLD, WFG, PSX, PENN, UNP, SBAC, TAP, HON, GIL, DAKT, DXC, BAC, LNT,
- Added Positions: IJR, ASO, NVDA, GOOGL, GNRC, IWS, UAL, ZBRA, POOL, IVV, EPAM, CCI, BRO, NEE, JKL, HEI, XLE, MSCI, RCL, EL, ABBV, PEP, QQQ, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, IJH, NTRA, EEM, AAPL, CVX, NFLX, CAT, ETSY, MSFT, XOM, DIS, AMZN, PYPL, X, GRMN, XLF, IWM, CMCSA, WFC, CTAS, MA, V, J, ASGN, VZ, SHOP, SHW, TSLA, JPM, VLO, INTU, IWD, HD, DHR, VIG, LUV,
- Sold Out: TCBI, PODD, DOCU, IEMG, VBK, VBR, VO, VWO,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 489,552 shares, 23.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.04%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 117,000 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,935 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.27%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 95,565 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.77%
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 236,440 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30135.29%
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 46,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 7,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 17,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $372.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 26,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.04%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 489,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc by 30135.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 236,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 145.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 6857.14%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $446.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1453.85%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $113.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.
