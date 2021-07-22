Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. R

New Purchases: GOOGL, IGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,691 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,205 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 375,659 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.47% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 416,038 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 347,332 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.58%

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $402.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 3670.39%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 487,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 221.58%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 347,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 375,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 171.31%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 130,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.