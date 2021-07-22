Logo
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. R

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,691 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,205 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 375,659 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.47%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 416,038 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 347,332 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.58%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $402.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 3670.39%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 487,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 221.58%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 347,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.47%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 375,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 171.31%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 130,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.609900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. Also check out:

1. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider