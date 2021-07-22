Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Buys DoorDash Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares MSCI

New Purchases: FDN, ETN, PM, FXL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Eaton Corp PLC, Philip Morris International Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elk+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 162,667 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 195,071 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 182,004 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,885 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,279 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $245.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $156.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 232.96%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $182.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21.