Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, NUV, SPTL, NVG, NEA,
- Added Positions: PG, SPY, VPU, VDC, VCR, VIS, BLV, BIV, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, VHT, VOX, VNQ, VAW, VTIP, DBC, PSP,
- Sold Out: EDV, SPAB, HD, SCHA, BWX, JNK, PFF, PWB, PWV, RWR, RWX, REZI, SCHF, SCHG, SLV, SPIP, XMMO, FSKR, AFL, SNAP, ASIX, MKC.V, DIS, PEG, PBIP, NSC, IBM, XOM, DTE, CUZ, BRK.B,
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,035,202 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,532,109 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 698,471 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,375,506 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 536,578 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.32%
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 1,532,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 1,137,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 1,889,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27777.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 2,575,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4712.04%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
