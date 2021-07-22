Logo
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dayton, OH, based Investment company Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,035,202 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,532,109 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 698,471 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  4. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,375,506 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  5. Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 536,578 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.32%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 1,532,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 1,137,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 1,889,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27777.78%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 2,575,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4712.04%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $124.07 and $137.08, with an estimated average price of $128.77.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beacon Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
