Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Edison International

- Added Positions: WMT, CRM, UNP, DIS, TMUS, NVDA, TMO, AVGO, IIVI, MSFT, HD, KMI, ADBE, AMZN, NEE, AAPL, JPM, ABBV, TXN, COST, IDXX, ABNB, CLX, GOOG, SHW, HON, GE, AMGN, FCX, BA, CAT, ABT, ZTS, BLK, V, C, ED, DUK, EMR, LMT, MKC, DD, MA, GPC, AMT, T, BRK.B, AWK, BMY, CVS, MDT, CVX, MU, SBUX, SO, DE, GD,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PFE, VZ, CSCO, CMCSA, JPS, BTZ, BABA, PGF, LLY, NEEPQ,
- Sold Out: BAX, KO, EIX, K, NXST, DGX, VRP, BIDU, BAC, PPG, DFP, VMC, BIV, MGM, SPGI, TSLA, LDP, PSI, VIG, GSK, PDT, JD, PYPL, ROKU, FNDX, CCI, ETN, IP, SRE, AEPPZ, STZ, ITT, ZBH, APTV, JPI, DOW, FHLC, VNQ, IBM, PSA, QCOM, TER, JHS, BLW, ULTA, IWR, MMP, MPW, SWK, PFD, STWD, VO, ALL, DTE, DLR, EXC, GOOGL, WFC, EVT, TWTR, QS, FNDA, VCIT, MO, BIO, DHR, FLS, F, GS, HOLX, PAYX, VTR, JPC, FLT, TWLO, ZS, CTVA, CRWD, IGLB, PFF, RSP, XLC, XLY, ENB, VTRS, PRU, YUM, FOF, HCA, FLGT, PINS, DIA, LDUR, QQQ, VCLT, VEU, VFH, XLI, AMD, BK, ETR, ILMN, LEN, MAR, OXY, REGN, USB, JMM, RNP, BX, LULU, BGX, PANW, QRVO, LITE, GRWG, SPOT, FTEC, ITOT, SPLG, VGT, BHP, BWA, COP, INGR, CMI, MS, NWBI, OTTR, PEG, RDS.A, SIRI, TGT, WY, NAD, HPI, JDD, DAL, MRTX, NUW, TRGP, YUMC, PLTR, EEMV, PPA, PTF, QUAL, TQQQ, VGK, XLK, XLP, HRTX, ASML, ALB, AEP, BP, BIIB, CNX, EOG, FCEL, MDLZ, NFLX, NVO, OHI, PKG, PII, SYK, TRP, UL, UPS, VNO, ET, VLT, CHI, FFC, EVN, HTD, JRO, PFN, AOD, SQM, PKO, CHTR, GM, SPLK, NOW, FPF, TDOC, JMIA, JKH, PGX, SDY, VB, XLB, XLV, TFC, VIAC, CAH, DVA, EXAS, FE, KR, NOC, NUAN, OKE, OMI, PCAR, PTR, PNW, PLUG, NTR, SNY, SCCO, LUV, TM, WBA, WAFD, AWF, MPA, TEL, PM, GNRC, ZG, FIF, HASI, AAL, CGC, FSK, NBEV, GSBD, MEDP, GH, ETRN, ALC, DDOG, AMLP, BNDX, BSV, EFAV, FUTY, GLTR, HYS, IHF, ISTB, IUSB, IUSG, IYC, LQD, PZA, SPDW, SPLV, VAW, VCR, VHT, VIS, VNQI, VPU, XLE, ATVI, AMP, AMAT, GOLD, BBY, CPB, COF, CCL, LUMN, CTXS, DHI, DOV, EMN, ESS, EXR, FMC, FAST, GLNG, HUBB, IMMR, IPG, KMB, MTB, MMC, MRVL, MCHP, MSI, NDAQ, CDMO, RAD, SONY, TROW, PRPO, TRN, UMC, WRI, KTOS, JFR, FSLR, APEN, CMRE, ZNGA, NCLH, HLT, WATT, CC, OLLI, CRON, ASIX, CRSP, HWM, BKR, CLXT, BHF, SPCE, DBX, ACA, REZI, MRNA, ADPT, DT, PTON, DKNG, FSR, FINX, IAU, IEMG, KBWB, PBW, SCHE, SCHH, SPEM, SPMD, SPSM, SPYG,
For the details of Valley Brook Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+brook+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Valley Brook Capital Group
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,641 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,256 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,923 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 19,253 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,574 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 70.09%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 90.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $475.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 281.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.
