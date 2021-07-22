Logo
Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Edison International

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Valley Brook Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Edison International, Kellogg Co, Nexstar Media Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Brook Capital Group. As of 2021Q2, Valley Brook Capital Group owns 118 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valley Brook Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+brook+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valley Brook Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,641 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,256 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,923 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 19,253 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,574 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 70.09%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 90.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $475.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 281.38%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54.

Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.



