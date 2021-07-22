Horizon Financial Services, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard I

- New Purchases: SPYG, USHY, SPYV, SPAB, SCHP, VMBS, EMB, SPDW, SCHM, SCHA, PGX, ICSH, GLDM, XLK, VCIT, SHYG, USRT, SCHC, CWB, BAB, XLY, FLRN, PULS, CMBS, SCHR, SPLG, XLV, VTIP, XLC, IAGG, XLF, XLI, XLP, VT, EFG, XLE, XLU, SPSM, SPMD, XLB, TLRY, TLRY, EFV, VOT, NVO, RCL, VOE, AIKI, ISR, APPS, FVRR, MU,
- Added Positions: BKLN, VCSH, SPEM, JPST, NLY, CCL, MVIS, XFLT, SKLZ,
- Reduced Positions: BND, AGGY, VGT, VUG, VIG, MTUM, TOTL, SHY, USMV, TIP, USFR, FTSL, DUK, UNH, AAPL, NEA, GOOG, VZ, GLD, IPAY, D, BAC, LOW, AMZN, ENB, IJR, QRVO,
- Sold Out: VOO, BNDX, EFAV, CMCSA, VXF, STIP, LMBS, HEDJ, IVV, IEFA, EEMV, IEMG, IWV, IWS, IWP, PACW, INSG, GOVT, SCHB, CARA, USIG, CGC, SPSB, SCZ, SCHF, SCHD, IWN, RPV, MBB, HEXO, HYG, IJH, IWO,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 149,138 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 181,689 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 164,064 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 205,312 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 84,743 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 149,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 181,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 164,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.231900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 205,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 84,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 91,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575063.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 235,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3763.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 47,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20255.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 72,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1901.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.647600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:
