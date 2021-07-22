Horizon Financial Services, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard I

New Purchases: SPYG, USHY, SPYV, SPAB, SCHP, VMBS, EMB, SPDW, SCHM, SCHA, PGX, ICSH, GLDM, XLK, VCIT, SHYG, USRT, SCHC, CWB, BAB, XLY, FLRN, PULS, CMBS, SCHR, SPLG, XLV, VTIP, XLC, IAGG, XLF, XLI, XLP, VT, EFG, XLE, XLU, SPSM, SPMD, XLB, TLRY, TLRY, EFV, VOT, NVO, RCL, VOE, AIKI, ISR, APPS, FVRR, MU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horizon Financial Services, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Horizon Financial Services, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 149,138 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 181,689 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 164,064 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 205,312 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 84,743 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 149,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 181,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 164,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.231900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 205,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 84,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 91,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575063.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 235,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3763.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 47,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20255.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 72,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1901.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.647600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Horizon Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09.