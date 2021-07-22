Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Splunk Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Werner Enterprises Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: SPLK, IVOL, NEAR, ICSH, GOF, FNCL, BKLN, ICE, SHOP, UPWK, QQQJ, ACWV, ADBE, DD, MRNA, CRWD, PSI, ISTB, FLOT, ARVN, MKC, OSH, A, FCX, ARKK, WY, LMND, ACN, PTON, AMRC, NOBL, IWD, DHR, OLN, DCI, WDAY, RGT, ESGU, MS, RBLX, BNTX, IHD, AGI, RESN,

Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Splunk Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Werner Enterprises Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2021Q2, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 331 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+colony+advisory+group%2C+inc+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,178 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,043 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,298 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,507 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,492 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.995100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.467600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.52%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.