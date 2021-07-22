Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Splunk Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Werner Enterprises Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

- New Purchases: SPLK, IVOL, NEAR, ICSH, GOF, FNCL, BKLN, ICE, SHOP, UPWK, QQQJ, ACWV, ADBE, DD, MRNA, CRWD, PSI, ISTB, FLOT, ARVN, MKC, OSH, A, FCX, ARKK, WY, LMND, ACN, PTON, AMRC, NOBL, IWD, DHR, OLN, DCI, WDAY, RGT, ESGU, MS, RBLX, BNTX, IHD, AGI, RESN,
- Added Positions: BIL, NVDA, MINT, TSLA, ENB, XOM, BRK.B, VTIP, AAPL, IEF, LLY, CRM, DVY, VBR, AMZN, LHX, KMB, PYPL, HOLX, DNP, ADP, HD, MTZ, MDT, PEP, WMT, FDN, MMM, GE, JNJ, ABNB, AMD, INTU, JPM, MRK, SNOW, ARKG, CVX, COST, FISV, GOOGL, HON, PFE, VZ, DIS, V, GOOG, TTD, DOW, CVS, IBM, JEF, PXD, TGT, RTX, UNH, ZBH, FB, KBWB, MOAT, SDY, SLV, XLF, XLK, ABT, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, MAR, MCD, SBUX, GM, APTV, BST, GKOS, CTVA, BSV, GLD, IEMG, VCIT, VCSH, VOE, XLI, AMGN, BA, BMY, CSX, CDNS, ETN, ERIC, EXC, NEE, GIS, ILMN, INTC, MDLZ, PG, PEG, WM, ZBRA, BIF, AVGO, DG, PACB, ABBV, DOCU, ZM, PLTR, DGRO, EEM, ITOT, IVE, RDVY, SOXX, STIP, TOTL, VTI, MO, D, DUK, EPD, FDX, MKL, PPL, SO, FAX, USA, JPS, HIX, GGN, SACH, FDM, IWM, PKW, SCHP, VEA, XLE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: ARKW, SHY, TIP, VNLA, SPAB, AGG, KO, GILD, UPS, ORCL, WIW, T, JPST, BUD, BIV, GBIL, MET, ICLN, QQQ, BX, GDX, MA, SCHD, USMV, IVZ, XSD, MUB, IVV, BND, VIG, IJK, VO, GDXJ, FTEC, ADM, CAT, FTNT, LIN, WFC, LUV, AIG, ABEV, DRI, FHN, IRM, SILJ, PHO, LEO, EOS, IVW, IUSG, IPO, BOND, DGRW, IBB,
- Sold Out: IAU, WERN, BOX, CLX, PDBC, CIEN, IXUS, WDFC, MMC, DLR, NKE, EBS, ONEM, BR, LAND, NAVI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,178 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,043 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,298 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,507 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,492 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.995100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.467600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.52%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.
