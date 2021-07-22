Logo
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Splunk Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Werner Enterprises Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Splunk Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Werner Enterprises Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2021Q2, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 331 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+colony+advisory+group%2C+inc+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,178 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,043 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,298 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,507 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,492 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $140.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.995100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.467600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 113.52%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 66.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. Also check out:

1. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d keeps buying
