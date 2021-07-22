Logo
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Nikola Corp, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caliber Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Nikola Corp, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caliber Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Caliber Wealth Management, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caliber+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 1,303,730 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.98%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,911 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  3. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 103,325 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%
  4. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 6,657 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 12,640 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.76%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 95,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 46,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 67,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 43,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $577.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 322.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 29,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 39,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 100.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 90.72%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
