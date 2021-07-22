Caliber Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Sells Nikola Corp, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, IGSB, FNDF, SHYG, NOW, JPM, SRLN, XSOE, VFH, CPNG, MGA, MAR, FSR, FMHI, CRCT,
- Added Positions: JKH, VO, VCSH, DGRW, VB, ABNB, CMG, IQLT, BA, VHT, ROKU, SRVR, BRK.B, IVV, ZS, PLTR, VEEV, DHR, SYK, CRM, HD,
- Reduced Positions: NKLA, FBND, IUSB, VGT, WMT, BABA, KO, TSLA, SBUX, NKE, AAPL, SLQD, GOOG, IJR, DDOG, MDB, AMZN, SNOW, ADBE, PD, MSFT, LULU, WM, PYPL, UBER, V, GD,
- Sold Out: ARKG, ICVT, ARKK, ONEQ, DGRO, IJH, ACWI, IXUS, ARKW, TDOC,
- Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 1,303,730 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.98%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,911 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 103,325 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.90%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 6,657 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 12,640 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.76%
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 95,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 46,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 67,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 43,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $577.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.058500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 322.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 29,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 12,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.784200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 32,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 39,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 100.12%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 90.72%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.
