Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Enel Chile SA, Frontline, Heartland Express Inc, Sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Alcoa Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: FRO, HTLD, AI, ORCL, KO, NLLSF,

FRO, HTLD, AI, ORCL, KO, NLLSF, Added Positions: ENIC, AU, NOK, BA, INTC, ABT, AAPL, JNJ, ABBV, CVX, ERJ, FLEX, HL, PFE, VIV,

ENIC, AU, NOK, BA, INTC, ABT, AAPL, JNJ, ABBV, CVX, ERJ, FLEX, HL, PFE, VIV, Reduced Positions: SCHN, AA, SH, NEM, SLV, ORAN, RRC, DAKT, SCHX, SCHF,

SCHN, AA, SH, NEM, SLV, ORAN, RRC, DAKT, SCHX, SCHF, Sold Out: BIL, IAU,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enel Chile SA, Frontline, Heartland Express Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, C3.ai Inc, sells Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Alcoa Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lesa Sroufe & Co. As of 2021Q2, Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 70 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lesa Sroufe & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lesa+sroufe+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,129 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) - 898,526 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 64,290 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 122,950 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 23,383 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Frontline Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.67 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 160,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Heartland Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 53,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in NEL ASA. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Enel Chile SA by 5614.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 705,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 104,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Boeing Co by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.588300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.