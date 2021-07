Goss Wealth Management LLC Buys Duke Realty Corp, Oracle Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Fastenal Co, Analog Devices Inc, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: DRE, RHI, IXG, FALN, DBO, DBE, CDC, BAR, ATOM, XLB, MEAR, NUSC, EWL, ICAD, DKS, LTRN, SPTL, CRL, EME, SPYV, BOOT, QQQJ, ICSH, THC, NDRA, MOS, VGK, DPZ, CDXS, XOP, OPRX, KBWB, RWK, DQ, NCLH, X, KLIC, MC, PSK, STK, LPX, NWL, DLTR, PRFT, SCI, XLRE, RLGY, IRM, BOWX, PAG, FXE, ONEW, INVE, EXPD, CMBS, VLY, SNX, REMX, USFD, RDVY, MTZ, COHR, TAN, ACWV, SHSP, XAIR, XM, TALO, BBQ, GLQ, STLA, RWT, GOLD, RCKY, CLM, GSIT, OVV, IGLB, VIPS, FTEC, BG, AMJ, CI, VYNT, WCN, GSAH, PLCE, MORN, PHM, UPRO, JYNT, MKSI, ULTA, JETS, LNG, ICE, CHY, PCY, RGLD, MJ, ESPO, QEFA, BYND, EOG, USHY, NDSN, PANW, SPG, XHB, CRNC, SLYV, CFR, MYGN, EMAN, WOOF, NTNX, UFS, RBLX, DRNA, EXP, FNDF, TRC, ABR, JAZZ, LYV, YETI, AMH, BSX, IBMK, FBHS, FWONK, LIVE, PEJ, AA, MCK, DASH, GMBL, BNTX, ANET, PBW, NXPI, WOW, IWS, HUBS, AVTR, MDC, QQEW, RXI, DSX, FXZ, DAC, MP, GH, LQDH, NEO, SUSA, TBBK, OBLG, EL, AVID, DTE, IBMJ, IBND, JNPR, WIP, CLF, FUTU, NAVI, CFMS, AYRO, GGN, AHT, AWH, EYES, BPT, AEG, RESN, PSFE, CX, KLR, ERIC, MRO, NEA, NSTB, NAII,

Baton Rouge, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Duke Realty Corp, Oracle Corp, Robert Half International Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Fastenal Co, Analog Devices Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goss Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Goss Wealth Management LLC owns 1041 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goss Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goss+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 271,062 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 767,552 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 311,012 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 172,950 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 141,002 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 489,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 249,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 151,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 272,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 527,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 340,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 579.67%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 347,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 633,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 64.41%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $119.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 101.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 171,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Goss Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84.