Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aevitas+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,366 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,187 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,165 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 37,021 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,379 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.441300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider