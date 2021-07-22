Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: ENB, IJJ, RPV, QCOM, OTIS, SCHZ, BBN, MDB,

ENB, IJJ, RPV, QCOM, OTIS, SCHZ, BBN, MDB, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, VNQ, BDX, FB, VAW, EQR, AMGN, PEP, JNJ, ABBV, VFH, VGT, V, TXN, SYK, CRM, PG, NVS, VYM, KO, MMM, ABT, CRSP, CMCSA, RTX, JPM, ACN, BRK.B, VZ, TJX, DEO, HD, HON, ITW, MCD, CL, CSCO, D, CARR, CVS, VDC, VPU,

MSFT, AMZN, VNQ, BDX, FB, VAW, EQR, AMGN, PEP, JNJ, ABBV, VFH, VGT, V, TXN, SYK, CRM, PG, NVS, VYM, KO, MMM, ABT, CRSP, CMCSA, RTX, JPM, ACN, BRK.B, VZ, TJX, DEO, HD, HON, ITW, MCD, CL, CSCO, D, CARR, CVS, VDC, VPU, Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, BSCL, AMT, INTC, ARKG, BSCM, SLV, AEP, VXUS, MDT, ORCL, MA, XOM, WMT,

GLD, AAPL, BSCL, AMT, INTC, ARKG, BSCM, SLV, AEP, VXUS, MDT, ORCL, MA, XOM, WMT, Sold Out: CWB, MO, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,366 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,187 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,165 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 37,021 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,379 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.441300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.