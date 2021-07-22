Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: ENB, IJJ, RPV, QCOM, OTIS, SCHZ, BBN, MDB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, VNQ, BDX, FB, VAW, EQR, AMGN, PEP, JNJ, ABBV, VFH, VGT, V, TXN, SYK, CRM, PG, NVS, VYM, KO, MMM, ABT, CRSP, CMCSA, RTX, JPM, ACN, BRK.B, VZ, TJX, DEO, HD, HON, ITW, MCD, CL, CSCO, D, CARR, CVS, VDC, VPU,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, BSCL, AMT, INTC, ARKG, BSCM, SLV, AEP, VXUS, MDT, ORCL, MA, XOM, WMT,
- Sold Out: CWB, MO, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,366 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,187 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,165 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 37,021 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.24%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,379 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.089000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.441300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Equity Residential by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $183.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc..
1. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aevitas Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
