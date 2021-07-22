Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marino, Stram & Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, WR Berkley Corp, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marino%2C+stram+%26+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,306 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,275 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,578 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 565.41%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,577 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1585.58%
  5. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,925 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 149,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 22,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 20,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 29,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $577.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 193.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 152,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 565.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 217.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 64,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1585.58%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 36,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 575.13%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2665.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1625.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARINO, STRAM & ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider