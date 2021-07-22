Marino, Stram & Associates Llc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

New Purchases: WRB, PYPL, ACN, ZTS, COWN, NOW, IWR, SCHM, ADSK, SBUX, NFLX, IT, SCHA, CMCSA, ILMN, ALGN, NEE, ISRG, AMT, MSCI, TXN, COST, LDP, TSM, LIN, PPG, UNP, HON, PEG, WM, BX, C, AVGO, SAP, SCHG, ADP, IBM, ECL, ORCL, APO, IWB, PNC, VEA, ZM, NEAR, IWP, WMB, BHP, FBHS, IWN, MET, YUM, IP, AON, BDX, CHKP, AIG, MKL, VOO, VMC, RIO, SRE, VWO, WFC, BAM, EIX, FICO, NOC, OTIS, VGT, ALC, CRL, ETSY, IWM, KHC, PXD, CGBD, CARR, CHD, GNRC, XLV, IBN, TIP, NSC, NXPI, SYY, WEC, CIEN, CTAS, DD, FRC, FMX, FTNT, HUBB, ITUB, KEYS, MDT, POOL, QLYS, RJF, RMD, SCHW, VOT, WST, BBVA, BIIB, BXP, BURL, CNI, CPRT, OGCP, ENTG, HZNP, HII, MKC, MTD, MPWR, SXT, SWKS, STE, SUI, SIVB, ZBRA, ABEV, ABG, BAH, BRKS, CB, COO, CSX, DEO, DIOD, FND, HDB, IEX, MAS, NBIX, PAYC, RDS.B, TTWO, XLK, TDY, WSM, ZBH, ALL, CAT, DOW, GIS, HSY, LH, CLI, MCO, TLK, RVLV, SWN, ESGV, YNDX, CTVA, FIS, EFA, DVY, SQ, VO, ATVI, HPQ, INMB, IGV, SNY, VRTX,

AAPL, AMZN, FB, MSFT, GOOG, ADBE, ABT, MA, V, UNH, CRM, GOOGL, HD, SPY, IVW, NKE, BRK.B, IWF, XOM, PM, RTX, JNJ, TRV, MDLZ, JPM, DIS, PFE, PG, BAC, BMY, MMM, AMGN, VNQ, ABBV, INTC, MO, UPS, WMT, AXP, CSCO, IVE, SCHD, BABA, PEP, ENB, T, USB, GE, NVDA, ADI, IWD, PGR, TSLA, AKAM, CVX, Reduced Positions: VYM, SDY, VTV, DGRO, MCD, BLK, BA, VOE, KMB, VZ, MRK, GLD, TFC, TMO, QCOM, UL, VIG, CL, KO, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, WR Berkley Corp, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Marino, Stram & Associates Llc owns 244 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,306 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 193.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,275 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,578 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 565.41% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,577 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1585.58% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,925 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 149,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 22,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 20,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $200.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 29,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $577.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 7,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 193.48%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 152,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 565.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 217.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 64,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1585.58%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 36,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 575.13%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2665.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 4,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1625.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Marino, Stram & Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.