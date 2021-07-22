Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys Camping World Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Elbit Systems

Added Positions: CWH, LMB, MC, KKR, FSLY, AMZN,

CWH, LMB, MC, KKR, FSLY, AMZN, Reduced Positions: ABT, ESLT, SHOP, COST, PAYS, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Camping World Holdings Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Elbit Systems during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moelis & Co (MC) - 170,262 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 143,314 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 169,717 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.20% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 148,041 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 7,921 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 74.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 169,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.