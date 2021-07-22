Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. Buys Camping World Holdings Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Elbit Systems

Investment company Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Camping World Holdings Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Elbit Systems during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: CWH, LMB, MC, KKR, FSLY, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, ESLT, SHOP, COST, PAYS, AAPL,
- Moelis & Co (MC) - 170,262 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 143,314 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 169,717 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.20%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 148,041 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 7,921 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%
Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc. added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 74.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 169,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.
