Advisory Services & Investments, LLC Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Alerian MLP ETF

- New Purchases: VWO,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, BWX, SCHP, PCY, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: VGK, DJP, AMJ, AMLP, IPAC, SCHH, VNQ, VTV, IWF, EZU, VBR, FM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Services & Investments, LLC
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 425,871 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.22%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 141,715 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 284,626 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 58,572 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 131,120 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.782500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 78,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 425,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Advisory Services & Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.
