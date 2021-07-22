Advisory Services & Investments, LLC Buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Alerian MLP ETF

New Purchases: VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Alerian MLP ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Advisory Services & Investments, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Services & Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+services+%26+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 425,871 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.22% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 141,715 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 284,626 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 58,572 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 131,120 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.782500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 78,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 425,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisory Services & Investments, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.