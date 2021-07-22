Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell

New Purchases: TLT, AME, IEI, ORCL, AFL, XLB, SPHQ, TGT, VIAC, PWR, PEG, FHN, NWSA, KHC, FEU, XLI, SPTL, QQQ, COP, GLPI, SPAB, NVDA, EMR,

Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2021Q2, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 183 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 176,146 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,896 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 127,156 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.05% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 67,845 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 270,994 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 176,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 127,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 89,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 102,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 142.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.