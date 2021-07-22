Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell

- New Purchases: TLT, AME, IEI, ORCL, AFL, XLB, SPHQ, TGT, VIAC, PWR, PEG, FHN, NWSA, KHC, FEU, XLI, SPTL, QQQ, COP, GLPI, SPAB, NVDA, EMR,
- Added Positions: LQD, EMB, CWB, HYG, VUG, VEA, BNDX, VTV, CSCO, VOO, BND, IGIB, GOVT, IPG, MSFT, VMBS, VWO, AAPL, GOOGL, WMB, V, DE, FB, IEMG, AMZN, CDNS, TXN, AVTR, VB, CVS, MCHP, BAC, JPM, MET, MS, FBHS, QRVO, IEFA, VCIT, ABT, ADBE, BK, BMY, CMCSA, DHI, DECK, DOV, ZBRA, TMUS, HZNP, ABBV, CDW, AON, MDLZ, NSC, PH, PXD, WMT, ZBH, TEL, PYPL, BIV, ATVI, BWA, NEE, KMB, NUE, KDP, BSV, VXF, AXP, AVY, BBY, ES, PG, DFS, PLD, AMT, F, CVX, DTE, FDX, TROW, URI, FLOT, VO, VOT, CTSH, OMC, PGR, SWKS, TER, UNH, WSM, VCSH, BRK.B, BIO, CAG, EA, GIS, JNJ, PPL, PM, TSLA, KMI, EWC, SCHP, VSS, VTIP, COST, K, KR,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, EFA, EEM, GVI, LRCX, XLE, JNK, LLY, VBR, IWM, JCI, SPDW, VZ, MRK, SPSM, TOTL, SPLG, XLK, IVV, HD, VOE, FLRN, BIL, BLV, PWV, RSP, NEM, VBK, GWX, MMC, SPMD, SPEM, RWX, PDBC, GLD, EBND, SPY, SPIP, SHYG,
- Sold Out: SHY, TIP, IGSB, AMGN, IEF, XLF, STX, T, MBB, LUMN, HYS, AMAT, AGG, PHM, MA, NEAR, CIEN, BIIB, VPL, MINT, BSCM, SRLN, IUSB, QDEL, SPIB, CMBS, FTSL, LUV, IVOL, GAB,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 176,146 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,896 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 127,156 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.05%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 67,845 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 270,994 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 176,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 127,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 89,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 102,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 142.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.
