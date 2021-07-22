Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2021Q2, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 183 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Investment Advisors 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+investment+advisors+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Investment Advisors
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 176,146 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 45,896 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 127,156 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.05%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 67,845 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 270,994 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 176,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 127,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 89,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 102,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 102,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 90.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 142.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Investment Advisors . Also check out:

1. Strategic Investment Advisors 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Investment Advisors 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Investment Advisors 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Investment Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider