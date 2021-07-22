YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Gartner Inc, Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc

New Purchases: WRB, COWN, ABG, BRKS, TLK, SWN, RVLV, ESGV, ATVI, SNY, INMB, IGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Gartner Inc, Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,306 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,275 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,578 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,577 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,925 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 149,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 320.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.