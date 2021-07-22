Logo
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Gartner Inc, Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Citigroup Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Gartner Inc, Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Trex Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorkbridge+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,306 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,275 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,578 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,577 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
  5. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 149,925 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 149,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $195.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 320.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
