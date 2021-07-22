Tectonic Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: MMS, SKX, QCOM, WELL, NOV, GWRE, APTV, GHC, CVS, PAAS, ALL, CPT, VTV, VTRS, VBR, XRT, VOE, XLRE,
- Added Positions: VEA, BND, AGG, VOO, VNQ, VWO, SPTL, AMLP, SPLG, IVV, SHY, VO, BERY, CCK, LKQ, FDX, CLH, DG, BWX, FISV, TLT, VZ, AZO, IAGG, GPK, IEFA, KNX, MAS, EDV, VB, VUG, BRK.B, CSCO, ENB, EQC, INTC, PFE, BNDX, AMH, DD, TRV, VSS, AEM, ARCC, GOLD, CSWC, CERN, CTVA, DRI, D, ET, EPD, HTGC, HST, HPQ, INGR, IBM, EFA, KLAC, L, LOW, MMP, MAIN, MRTN, MRK, MPLX, PAA, TGT, ABBV, Y, MO, T, CVX, KO, CMCSA, ED, DUK, GILD, IRM, IWM, JLL, JPM, KL, MCD, PAYX, PEP, PG, PSA, O, RY, XLB, TJX, UPS, VBK, WMT, WFC, WPC, MMM, XLY, JNK, RJN, VOT, VNQI, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: EMLP, DIS, ACN, PGR, MSFT, GOOG, FB, ADBE, IT, V, AMZN, SPEM, CRM, BAC, ABT, BABA, ICLR, NOW, PYPL, EDU, ZTS, AON, IJH, UNH, UL, SBUX, NFLX, SAP, NKE, ILMN, ADSK, ALGN, SPY, AAPL, ISRG, MSCI, HDV, MDT, MA, XOM, XLF, XLE, XLI, AMJ, IWO, GOOGL, TIP,
- Sold Out: QQQ, NUAN, EOG, OXY, DEO, VGSH, VONG, INDA, IWD, LQD, SPYD, VMBS,
For the details of TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tectonic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,261,728 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.13%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 72,340 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 686,162 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 286,372 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.48%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 239,857 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $155.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,261,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 286,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 198,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 327,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.214200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 223,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TECTONIC ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment