Tectonic Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nuance Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Nuance Communications Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tectonic Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tectonic Advisors Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,261,728 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.13% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 72,340 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 686,162 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 286,372 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.48% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 239,857 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $155.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,261,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 286,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 198,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 327,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.214200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 223,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Tectonic Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.