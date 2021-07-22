EWG Elevate Inc. Buys SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF

New Purchases: IEO, IYM, IYR, IXC, FGD, VFH, FTSM, STRA, NIO, KRE, SPHB, MCO, V, SQ, FNX, FYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q2, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 204,580 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 187,398 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.50% SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 126,645 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 24,389 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.05% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 259,786 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $45.74 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.901000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 104,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 48,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 151,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 94,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 143.50%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 187,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1977.43%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 38,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 24,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $92.07.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.61.