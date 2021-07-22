Logo
EWG Elevate Inc. Buys SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Retail ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, sells ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Materials ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q2, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 76 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EWG Elevate Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ewg+elevate+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EWG Elevate Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 204,580 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  2. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 187,398 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.50%
  3. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 126,645 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 24,389 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.05%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 259,786 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $45.74 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.901000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 104,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.17 and $140.8, with an estimated average price of $133.24. The stock is now traded at around $128.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 40,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 48,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 151,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 94,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 143.50%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 187,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1977.43%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 38,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 91.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 24,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.06 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.49.

Sold Out: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $92.07.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $87 and $93.82, with an estimated average price of $91.21.

Sold Out: iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The sale prices were between $64.96 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of EWG Elevate Inc.. Also check out:

1. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EWG Elevate Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EWG Elevate Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EWG Elevate Inc. keeps buying
