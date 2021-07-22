Logo
Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust, Prudential Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Versant Capital Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, B&G Foods Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust, Prudential Financial Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Versant Capital Management, Inc owns 1546 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Versant Capital Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+capital+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Versant Capital Management, Inc
  1. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 222,968 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
  2. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 451,093 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  3. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 112,190 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) - 403,115 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.12%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,160 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.021400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Service Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 403,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23333.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $418.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Domtar Corp by 535.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (BS50)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $229.75 and $246.17, with an estimated average price of $239.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Versant Capital Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Versant Capital Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Versant Capital Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Versant Capital Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Versant Capital Management, Inc keeps buying
