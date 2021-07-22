Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Gold Trust, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: FNDC, CPE, QYLD, APPH, GEO, OI, SVC, GT, GSK, GNW, EPC, DCOM, PDN, TC50, SRVR, FRPT, DOCU, VRT, ZS, GO, SNDL, REYN, SLQT, LPRO, RBLX, ACI, 4LRA, 41W0, AAN, BMVB, CGNT, CGNT, BMBL, NOBL, SCHD, XAR, MPWR, ADSK, ANIP, CSGS, CHS, CUTR, DBD, DLB, EXEL, EXTR, FFIV, HNGR, MITK, CARA, NBIX, TBBK, TGI, VECO, VICR, HAYN, MRKR, ACAD, EFC, HGEN, PTCT, SPNT,
- Added Positions: IXC, GUNR, VWOB, GLDM, GDX, AAPL, AMZN, GPRO, SHV, BGS, COST, UFS, WFC, CMLF, DIA, SHM, VGSH, DDD, ADC, AWR, BAC, CAT, CCOI, EQIX, FDS, GOOGL, GFF, IDCC, ISBC, ITRI, LMT, NFLX, PTEN, MD, PBH, REGN, SM, WSFS, CSII, BX, PMT, FN, AMCX, MTDR, RPAI, PBF, GOOG, VIRT, HLI, SMPL, JKI, WCLD, ATSG, AGCO, AMN, SRPT, AKR, HTH, ALG, AIN, ATI, ALNY, ABCB, AME, APOG, MTOR, ABG, ATNI, BMRN, EPAY, BRC, CHRW, COG, HLX, PRDO, CRS, CVCO, SCHW, CAKE, CPK, CHD, CTXS, CHCO, CLX, COKE, CGNX, CL, CMTL, CNMD, CLB, CRY, DE, DLX, DXCM, EXPD, NEE, FAST, FSS, FBNC, FBC, FLO, AJRD, GGG, HNI, HSTM, HBAN, ILMN, IPAR, JJSF, JBHT, JBSS, KR, KLIC, MHO, CLI, MANT, MKTX, MRVL, MCO, MORN, MSI, NBTB, NPK, NTUS, NTAP, NDSN, NWN, NVAX, OSIS, IOSP, CNXN, PXD, PLXS, RDNT, PRGS, RAVN, REX, ROG, SPXC, CRM, SGEN, DHC, SCVL, SJI, SWX, SHOO, XPER, TMO, TMP, TR, TTC, USPH, UNF, UTL, UFPI, UHT, VGR, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WSO, WTS, WMK, WERN, XLNX, UVE, GPRE, ALGT, MSCI, NX, TREE, JBT, AMPH, GNRC, CBOE, BKU, CHEF, LPI, PARR, SLCA, ALSN, BLMN, PLAY, ABBV, RC, ENTA, IBTX, AHH, XLRN, INGN, KN, DNOW, VRTV, LNTH, KEYS, BOOT, ENVA, SEDG, NXRT, FLOW, ABTX, FCPT, GMS, FBK, ICHR, GPMT, ALLK, MRNA, BYND, CHWY, OTIS, VTOL, IEFA, RING, SCHO, SCHZ, SPTL, TFI, VLUE, VWO, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, PRU, JPM, VT, GNR, TSLA, SCHB, SCHF, GLD, GME, GS, SCHR, CVX, VZ, SCHX, BRK.B, MCD, MSFT, LIN, PG, KO, DUK, JNJ, MAR, PEP, MA, AZO, TFC, BIG, LUMN, MRK, MMSI, PFE, THC, GTLS, PM, MPC, FANG, IWM, MMM, MDRX, MO, AMGN, CAH, CLF, CNX, D, EMR, EXC, ROCK, INTC, KFY, HZO, MCK, MUR, NEM, ONB, OMCL, OMC, OKE, OMI, PPG, RRC, ONTO, SRE, LUV, SWN, TRV, USB, UVV, DIS, GDOT, REGI, FB, DFIN, BKR, CVET, SCHE, AMSF, TVTY, APH, ADI, AIT, ATR, AGO, ASTE, ADP, BJRI, BANR, BBBY, BHLB, BA, EAT, CVS, CE, LNG, CME, PLCE, CI, COLB, CMCSA, CMA, CBU, COP, DRI, DVA, ENDP, RE, FDX, M, BANC, F, FOSL, FSP, GIII, GCO, GVA, ITGR, GPI, HP, HFWA, HD, HMN, HUBG, IBM, IDA, IPG, KRG, LH, MTB, MDC, MTRX, MET, MSTR, OXY, OII, OSUR, OFG, PNM, PETS, PDCE, POLY, PRAA, PFG, DORM, RLI, RNR, RGP, RY, RGLD, SBCF, SIG, SFNC, SPG, SAH, SO, SCCO, SPPI, STMP, SXI, SBUX, STRA, RGR, SKT, TG, WEN, UNFI, RTX, UNH, USNA, VLO, WBA, WABC, WETF, WWW, YUM, STAR, AAWW, LQDT, CENTA, DAL, AROC, HI, IRDM, KDP, ECHO, KRA, ENV, WSR, GM, INN, CUBI, RLGY, FWONA, BCC, FIVN, PAYC, CTRE, TSE, CDK, VBTX, GWB, LBRDK, NSA, UNIT, PUMP, CADE, JHG, ILPT, TRTN, ARLO, ACA, LTHM, DOW, ZM, KTB, DXJ, QQQ, SCHC, EGHT, ABM, CB, ALE, T, AZZ, ANF, AYI, ADBE, ADTN, AEIS, AFL, ALK, ALXN, Y, ADS, LNT, AEE, AXL, ECOL, AEL, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMT, THRM, ANDE, ANGO, ANSS, AON, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ARCB, AIZ, AVA, ACLS, BOKF, BMI, BCPC, BELFB, BHE, BBY, BSX, BRKL, CAL, MTRN, BG, VIAC, CF, CMS, CVBF, CALM, CAMP, CWT, ELY, CPB, COF, BXMT, CFFN, CCL, CATO, CENX, CERN, FIS, CTAS, CSCO, TPR, CDE, CTSH, CPSI, CAG, CONN, CNSL, ED, CORE, GLW, CCRN, CCK, XRAY, DBI, DTE, DXPE, DRH, DCI, DD, DRQ, SSP, EOG, EZPW, EGBN, EXP, ETN, ENB, ECPG, WIRE, ESGR, PLUS, EQR, EXPE, FNB, FCN, FOE, FITB, PACW, FFBC, FHN, FMBI, FL, BEN, FDP, GPS, IT, GD, GIS, GTY, GBCI, GOOD, GPN, GPK, GBX, GES, FUL, HWC, THG, HOG, LHX, HSC, HE, HA, PEAK, EHC, HTLD, HEI, HT, HFC, HRL, MTCH, NSIT, ICE, INTU, IVC, CSR, SJM, JCOM, JACK, JBLU, KBH, KAMN, K, KELYA, KEY, KMB, KNX, KNL, KSS, LHCG, LKQ, LTC, LZB, TBI, SR, LCI, LXP, LBTYA, LB, LNN, LGF.B, LAD, LPX, LOW, LDL, MFA, MGEE, MGPI, MGLN, MKL, MLM, MKC, MDT, MRCY, MDP, MCHP, MTX, MCRI, MNRO, MOG.A, MOV, MLI, MYE, VTRS, NBR, HOPE, NDAQ, FIZZ, NYMT, NKE, NOC, NWBI, NWE, NUE, OGE, ODP, OIS, ODC, OFIX, OXM, PCAR, GLT, ARGO, PPBI, PH, PLAB, PNW, PIPR, PBI, POWL, PSMT, PRA, PGR, PB, STL, PEG, PHM, NXGN, DGX, RES, RMBS, RRGB, RWT, RF, RNST, ROP, ROST, RCL, RUTH, STBA, SBAC, SAIA, SLM, SAFT, BFS, SCSC, SCHL, SWM, SMG, SIGI, SHEN, SIRI, SKYW, SKY, SON, SPTN, SMP, SWK, SCL, STC, SYK, SRDX, SYKE, SNV, SYY, TTWO, TGT, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, TRI, TWI, TYL, TSN, UAL, UGI, SPOK, UIS, UBSI, UHS, UBA, VLY, VVI, VMC, WRB, WDFC, WNC, WMT, GHC, WCN, WM, ANTM, WSBC, EVRG, WTM, WMB, WLTW, WGO, WTFC, WEC, WRLD, ZBH, ZION, SENEA, TDG, VNDA, POR, KALU, WU, DEI, OC, LBTYK, SBH, FSLR, EIG, TMUS, TFSL, PODD, DFS, G, APEI, TWO, DISCK, CLW, OPI, IVR, STWD, ARI, DG, KAR, CHTR, MSGN, CPS, USCR, VRA, AAT, PCRX, KMI, HII, GRPN, SXC, HMST, ZNGA, GWRE, COOP, PSX, FRGI, FIVE, NBHC, BERY, WDAY, RH, ALEX, ZTS, TMHC, EVTC, NRZ, NWS, AAOI, SAIC, HLT, SC, GCI, IBP, QTWO, RYAM, TMST, FWONK, CFG, AVNS, LBRDA, JRVR, DEA, XHR, BKI, GNL, BLD, GKOS, PYPL, BNED, MSGS, TWNK, HPE, GCP, AGR, LSXMA, LSXMK, FHB, EVBG, ASIX, LW, VREX, AYX, HCC, KREF, APPN, MGY, MDB, VICI, CEIX, CNNE, WHD, CDAY, PLAN, REZI, DELL, TW, MNRL, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, ARNC, CARR, MSGE, FNDF, PXF, PXH, REM, SCHV, TLT,
- Sold Out: IAU, BS50, CPRI, VAR, CTB, LEN, MTSC, MTH, KWR, IRBT, MIK, VSTO, MATX, AX, CEVA, CBB, COHU, CUB, EBIX, HMSY, HIBB, SNEX, VIVO, MODV, TRST, TUP, WDR, VG, AVAV, LL, ENSG, MXL, RP, PRLB, SUPN, XNCR, XLU, ACC, AIRC, ASH, ALV, AVB, BFIN, BKH, CBRL, CMD, CRI, CATY, CNS, FIX, CNO, LIVN, CYTK, DENN, DISCA, EIX, EPD, ELS, FLIR, FORR, TGNA, HSKA, AEGN, KIM, KEX, LNDC, LMNX, MIC, MRTN, MLAB, NEU, NUVA, OCFC, OHI, STX, SBGI, TCF, TDS, TOL, PAG, GRA, WBS, KTOS, WWE, KOP, PGTI, CNK, PRO, CATM, SATS, HCI, RGA, FF, H, SIX, IPHI, VER, TPH, PFSI, 3XPA, STAY, ARMK, GRUB, CIO, MC, TBPH, SNR, GDDY, PLNT, TCMD, VVV, INSW, VRRM, ATUS, PQG, CDLX, WH, PRSP, RVI, GTXMQ, FOXA, FOX, IAC, AIV, IEF, VOO,
For the details of Versant Capital Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+capital+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Versant Capital Management, Inc
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 222,968 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 451,093 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 112,190 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) - 403,115 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.12%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,160 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.021400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $33.5 and $59.32, with an estimated average price of $41.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Service Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 403,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23333.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.481100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 114.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 86.86%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $418.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Domtar Corp by 535.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Inotiv Inc (BS50)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Inotiv Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31.Sold Out: (VAR)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $229.75 and $246.17, with an estimated average price of $239.37.
