Newport Asia LLC Buys Baidu Inc, iQIYI Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: EDU,

EDU, Added Positions: BIDU, IQ,

BIDU, IQ, Reduced Positions: LVS, TCOM,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, iQIYI Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Asia LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newport Asia LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newport Asia LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newport+asia+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 2,314,900 shares, 38.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,406,800 shares, 34.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 168,900 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.94% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 1,452,245 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.85% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 31,400 shares, 0.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Newport Asia LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 140.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.163300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,452,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.