Newport Asia LLC Buys Baidu Inc, iQIYI Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 2,314,900 shares, 38.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,406,800 shares, 34.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 168,900 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.94%
- iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 1,452,245 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.85%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 31,400 shares, 0.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Newport Asia LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 140.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 168,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.163300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,452,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.
