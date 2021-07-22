Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next G

New Purchases: XSOE, SHM, VCR, EFG, MDY, PRFZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 143,500 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 178,275 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 227,452 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 106,117 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 169,760 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 247.78%

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 39,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $174.39 and $190.97, with an estimated average price of $182.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 169,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 227.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.