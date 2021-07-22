Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next G

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next G

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sightline+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 143,500 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  2. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 178,275 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 227,452 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 106,117 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 169,760 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 247.78%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 39,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $174.39 and $190.97, with an estimated average price of $182.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 169,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 227.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider