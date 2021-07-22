Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Defiance Next G

- New Purchases: XSOE, SHM, VCR, EFG, MDY, PRFZ,
- Added Positions: SRLN, GBIL, RSP, EFA, SPSM, ARKG, PFN, SCHF, SCHM, PFE, QQQ, IWM, AOA, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SCHA, VO, FIVG, FTEC, SCHZ, VMM, KWEB, GIM, ARKK, SPY, FDN, HYMB,
- Sold Out: EEM, NEA, AMRN,
For the details of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sightline+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 143,500 shares, 18.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 178,275 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 227,452 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 106,117 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 169,760 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 247.78%
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 39,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $317.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 572 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $174.39 and $190.97, with an estimated average price of $182.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.915700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 169,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 227.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sightline Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment