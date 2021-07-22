Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Fastly Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: FB, CRSP, NIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Facebook Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, NIO Inc, sells Fastly Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,906 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 89,429 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,322 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 120,811 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 663,852 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 153.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.305500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 130,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.