Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Fastly Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: FB, CRSP, NIO,
- Added Positions: SCHF, FNDA, SCHG, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, NAC, QQQ, PKW, ARKG, FNDX, ARKK, QCOM, CAT, DIS, SHOP, ABBV, SQ, NOC, MCD, COST, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: FSLY, SCHB, CHY, CSCO, BSCM, XLK, NKX, SPY, T, NVDA, TSLA, SCHD, XLC, RTX, PYPL, BOE, KMB, KO, SO, DUK, BSJL,
- Sold Out: SPOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,906 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 89,429 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,322 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 120,811 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 663,852 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $125.552000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 153.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.305500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 130,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.
