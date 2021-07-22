Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: GSBD, FINX, FCX, AEP, PRU, ALL, COF, MCK, CMI, BMI, ETH, LAZ, THRM, MDLZ, XLU, CLX, BK, KR, ESGV, SPAB, VVV, VNQ, SCHK, VGT, POOL, MASI, LEN, IYW, GSK, GM, MQY, CBRL, CHDN,

NEAR, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, XLY, F, DIA, BRK.B, MSFT, GOOG, GS, JNJ, PG, JPM, NVDA, SPYV, V, BA, XOM, IWM, CRM, NOW, ABBV, CAT, ISRG, EEM, ABT, BUD, KO, CVS, GILD, VRP, MCD, XLF, BGS, DE, DUK, GE, STIP, MA, XLB, SQ, SBUX, VEA, T, C, DIS, DOW, FE, INTC, IJR, LRCX, LOW, NSC, PEP, PFE, QLD, VO, VTEB, VZ, APTX, BP, IJH, OKE, PLTR, PM, XLI, SO, UNP, UNH, GDX, VB, VWO, MMM, NMTR, ADMA, AXP, AMGN, BLK, CNI, CSCO, STZ, EMR, FMB, FTCS, GSLC, GPX, HLXA, IBM, RSP, IQV, AGG, DGRO, EFA, ESGU, IEFA, IVV, IXUS, IYF, IYJ, MUB, LMT, NVS, PPL, TBT, SCHG, MDY, STWD, TFC, VBK, VOE, VUG, VEU, MGK, APD, ANTM, AMAT, ARKK, ACB, SAN, CHWY, CL, CPRT, EQIX, HACK, FITB, FBT, GD, DVY, IBB, IWF, MTUM, QUAL, VLUE, KMI, LULU, MDT, MVIS, NVG, JQC, PAVM, PNC, RDS.B, XLK, XLP, CWB, TXN, TJX, TSN, BND, VTV, VCIT, VCSH, VIG, VYM, WFC, YUM, Reduced Positions: TTD, GLD, QCOM, BYND, TDOC, QQQ, ZM, ROKU, AMD, NKE, ARKW, TSLA, XLE, IDXX, NUE, ORCL, TMO, GOOGL, SPYG, UBER, MRNA, PGR, PANW, VIAC, WMT, MRK, COST, BAC, BMY, CDEV, DOCU, PYPL, EA, ENB, NFLX, FB, LLY, TGT, MO, BX, UPS, SCHM, ABNB, DAL, WDFC, SSO, HON, ADBE, ET, IXN, ACN, IWY, IWR, IEMG, OKTA, DD, PTON, HD, FXR, EMB, NET, IWN, IWP, CAH, CARR, SWK, PLUG, SHW, CMCSA, SCHX, SCHV, SCHA, NIO, RTX, PPG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 850,191 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 118,409 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,339 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,124 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,748 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 154,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1250.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 175,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $372.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.