Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meridian Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 370 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 850,191 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 118,409 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,339 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,124 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,748 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $20.52, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 154,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.050200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $128.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1250.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 175,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 231.67%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $372.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Sold Out: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
