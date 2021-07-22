Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vuzix Corporation, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vuzix Corporation, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Coe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, PROSHARES TRUST, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vuzix Corporation, The Home Depot Inc, Chart Industries Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coe Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coe+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coe Capital Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,322 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  2. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 37,830 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,592 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,386 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 28,451 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.800200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.150800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Sold Out: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coe Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Coe Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coe Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coe Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coe Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider