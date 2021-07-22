Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vuzix Corporation, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: SDS, RWM, SQQQ, AMC, NEA, CERS, DISAU, PSAGU, COTY,

SDS, RWM, SQQQ, AMC, NEA, CERS, DISAU, PSAGU, COTY, Added Positions: CLNE, VBR, RDFN, IGIB, KR, TJX, VIG, X, EVRI, ZBH, LOPE, VTV, FIS, MRK, AVYA, VWO, SENS, VEA, VV, CSCO,

CLNE, VBR, RDFN, IGIB, KR, TJX, VIG, X, EVRI, ZBH, LOPE, VTV, FIS, MRK, AVYA, VWO, SENS, VEA, VV, CSCO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, EEFT, ABT, AMZN, CACI, WCN, MTZ, VMC, JPM, VUG, BSV, COST, F, SPY, UNH, GOOG, IGSB, ABBV, ZG, GBDC, HHC, BC, CCI, VTI, GE, NIO, EA, MSFT, IVV, DNN,

AAPL, EEFT, ABT, AMZN, CACI, WCN, MTZ, VMC, JPM, VUG, BSV, COST, F, SPY, UNH, GOOG, IGSB, ABBV, ZG, GBDC, HHC, BC, CCI, VTI, GE, NIO, EA, MSFT, IVV, DNN, Sold Out: VUZI, HD, GTLS, TBT, GEO, CXW, SGBX, OGN,

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, ProShares Short Russell2000, PROSHARES TRUST, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, sells Euronet Worldwide Inc, Vuzix Corporation, The Home Depot Inc, Chart Industries Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coe Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coe+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,322 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 37,830 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,592 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,386 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 28,451 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.800200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.428000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.71 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $2.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.150800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96.