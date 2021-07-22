Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells NRG Energy Inc, Discovery Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VUG, XSOE, IYE, XT, SCHZ, VYM, USRT, JPST, GILD, CM, CCI, UL, ENB, BTI, BCE, VOD, IBM, NGG, BXS, STIP, HBAN, GIS, TRP, AGGY, KEY, WMB, IEMG, D, USB, KMB, PPL, BFLY, BERY, PENN, VXUS, WPC, TFC, DLR, EPAM, INTU, BABA, BKI, LKQ, TTC, IWC, SOXL, LUV, AKAM, GGG, VTV, LMT, SUSC, PEG, RF, POOL, UMPQ, TJX, TREX, UGI, BX, PMM, TXMD,
- Added Positions: VEA, IWD, AAPL, PEP, VTI, XOM, MSFT, ABBV, VZ, JNJ, PFE, PM, AGG, CVX, AMZN, MRK, PYPL, T, DUK, SO, CSCO, NEE, DIS, AEP, COST, INTC, GOOG, HD, QQQ, MMM, IEFA, JKG, JPM, UNH, TSLA, IVE, MUB, TIP, KO, MS, PLTR, EFA, IWN, BRK.B, DE, MCD, SBUX, BOND, PFF, SPY, VB, VCIT, NVDA, TMO, UPS, PZA, AXP, CMCSA, STZ, MDT, NFLX, PG, GLD, IVV, SHYG, TFI, VXF, ABT, ATVI, APD, ADP, CSX, CAT, CME, DLB, FDX, GS, SPGI, QCOM, SEIC, CRM, WMT, WHR, MCN, VMW, AVGO, FB, TTD, BYND, DLN, IVW, IWF, SCHE, SHY, MO, AMP, AMGN, BAC, BDX, BBY, BLK, DHR, FDS, HNGR, NATR, SCI, TSM, TSCO, MA, ULTA, V, PSX, NVTA, Z, ACWX, IGSB, EEM, IBB, IJR, MGK, SCHC, SCHO, TOTL, VCSH, VWO, ADBE, AMT, AZN, LLY, EQIX, GE, GPN, LRCX, LSTR, PNC, SWK, TXN, RTX, ARKK, FLRN, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: NRG, ZM, CVS, IT, LDUR, DG, FRC, LOW, HON, SQ, SIRI, BMY, VBK, MGC, SHM, BA, BAH, LYB, TGT, NKE, MDLZ, CERS, CCL, PPG, PAYC, MANH, ED,
- Sold Out: DISCA, GOVT, FLO, TRMB, BURL, MASI, ESS, TWOU, TRCH,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,962 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,279 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.37%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,392 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 575.04%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 221,887 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,732 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 77,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 221,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 274,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 111,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 120,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 62,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 575.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 209,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 405.49%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 30,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 115,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 146.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28.Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.
