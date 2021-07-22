Logo
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells NRG Energy Inc, Discovery Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells NRG Energy Inc, Discovery Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Flowers Foods Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/procyon+private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 77,962 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,279 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.37%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,392 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 575.04%
  4. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 221,887 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,732 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 77,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 221,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 274,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 111,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 120,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 62,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 575.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 209,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 405.49%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 30,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 115,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 146.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Sold Out: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

Sold Out: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trimble Inc. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

