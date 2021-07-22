Truefg, Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET

New Purchases: FREL, ESGV, EAGG, ESML,

FREL, ESGV, EAGG, ESML, Added Positions: SPDW, IJH, SPEM, SPSB, SPMD, SPLG, IXUS, IGSB, EFA, ITOT, LQD, SUSB,

SPDW, IJH, SPEM, SPSB, SPMD, SPLG, IXUS, IGSB, EFA, ITOT, LQD, SUSB, Reduced Positions: SPIB, SPAB, IJR, BND, AAPL, AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Truefg, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 117,934 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 846,143 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 181,239 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 390,636 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 550,755 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.77%

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 293,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.401400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.028100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.