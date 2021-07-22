Logo
Burleson & Company, LLC Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Lordstown Motors Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Burleson & Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Lordstown Motors Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Applied Molecular Transport Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burleson & Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Burleson & Company, LLC owns 357 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burleson & Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burleson+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burleson & Company, LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 227,860 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,144 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,860 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
  4. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 468,036 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 50,603 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29%
New Purchase: Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $47.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 106,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Burleson & Company, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 10087.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 40,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,004,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 114.53%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 28,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 369.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 44,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 103,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Burleson & Company, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 206.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp (ETV)

Burleson & Company, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $16.57, with an estimated average price of $16.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Burleson & Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. Burleson & Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Burleson & Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Burleson & Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Burleson & Company, LLC keeps buying
