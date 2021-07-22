Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Buys The Wendy's Co, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Nutrien, Astec Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WEN, NLY, VLU, PNC, VOYA, MDYV, C, EEM, INTU, EPD, TDOC, XLB, IIIN, ABNB, CLF, TTD, RMD, HUSV, PSX, NVO, GILD, PLD, MET, EIM, GILT, NLLSF, MHTX, FNMA,
- Added Positions: VBK, SPYG, SPYV, BSV, EFAV, VXF, NVDA, IJH, VWO, AMAT, SPY, CVX, MDY, LOW, VTIP, VZ, SCHF, SLY, BRK.B, AMZN, VEA, CRM, HON, JPM, IWR, IWM, ABT, ALB, VEU, BX, CVS, COP, DUK, VYM, FAST, HOLX, VOE, VTV, IJR, TFC, V, SHOP, SCHM, SCHD, SCHA, ABBV, IXUS, KMB, MO, BIIB, EBAY, EA, FDX, THRM, XLU, LHX, MA, MELI, NEM, XLRE, PG, LEG, XOP, IWO, VLUE, ITW, PGR, QCOM, RDS.A, VO, XLP, DOCU, DHI, CAT, XLE, AMT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: KO, NTR, F, NEE, VOD, HD, BABA, KHC, INTC, SPLG, XLI, AYI, IWF, MINT, FLOT, QQQ, AMD, NFLX, RWM, XLF, CDNS, CAH, XOM, OXY, RPG, HEDJ, T, ENB, KMI, GLD, SCHG, VIG, TIP, VBR, SPDW, SH, TSM, WY, IVV, SPEM, ACN, COST, FTS, IBM, MCO, NGG, XLY, SLYV, ADBE, GOOG, ASML, BA, CM, CMCSA, DPZ, DVA, EXPGY, FB, FISV, GE, GSK, ITIC, KR, LAZ, LULU, LVMUY, MDT, NKE, ORCL, POOL, TSLA, TXN, ANGL, VMBS, VOX, VSH, USIG, VXUS, AMGN, ANTM, BAX, BMY, CSLLY, CP, CAJ, DAL, DLTR, DSDVY, IWX, MTD, SRVR, PKG, PYPL, EUM, RF, STT, UNP, UPS, VNQ, IWN, DSI, EFA,
- Sold Out: ASTE, STMP, PTON, MRTN, EFZ, ROL, RMAX, VPU, HDB, VGSH, PFPT, AOA, VCIT, VXX, CYDY, GNW,
For the details of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/livingston+group+asset+management+co+%28operating+as+southport+capital+management%29/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,767 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 161,300 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 221,185 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 25,808 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 100,021 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 220,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $145.379900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.031000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 388.31%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $284.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.51%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.110200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $71.562400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $193.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE. The sale prices were between $17.85 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $18.5.Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management). Also check out:
1. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Livingston Group Asset Management CO (operating as Southport Capital Management) keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment